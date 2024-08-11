Suni Lee Questions ‘What About The Judges’ After Jordan Chiles Is Stripped Of Olympic Bronze Medal: ‘I’m gutted’

Jordan Chiles' bronze medal triumph in the women's floor gymnastics final at the Paris Olympics has been the most talked-about story in the United States Olympic community for the last week.

Suni Lee, Chiles' colleague, chimed in as fans and commentators debated her Olympic podium place.

The United States Olympic Gymnastics Committee stated Chiles' triumph, as many supporters were quick to condemn the bronze medalist.

Lee rushed to social media to support Chiles, and it was recently reported that the former UCLA Bruin might lose her bronze medal since her score appeal was lodged after the one-minute deadline.

"All this talk about the athlete, what about the judges?" Lee stated. "Completely unacceptable. This is awful and I'm gutted for Jordan [Chiles]. I got your back forever jo, u have all my flowers and you will ALWAYS be an Olympic champion."



Chiles scored a 13.766 in the floor final, while her closest challengers, Romania's Ana Maria Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, finished with a 13.700.

The Romanian party has expressed dissatisfaction with the United States' successful appeal because they feel one of its gymnasts should have medaled in the tournament.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu even commented on the event and stated the judge's decision to appeal in favor of Chiles shortly after Barbosu was announced as the bronze medal winner on the big board.

Advertisement

"I decided not to attend the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics following the scandalous situation in the gymnastics, where our athletes were treated in an absolutely dishonorable manner,” Ciolacu said. “To withdraw a medal earned for honest work on the basis of an appeal ... is totally unacceptable!”

While Chiles' bronze medal may be withdrawn, it appears that the United States Gymnastics Committee and her colleagues, most notably Suni Lee, will support her throughout the process.



Chiles has not made any direct comments on the judgment. However, hours before the message went public, she posted crushed heart emoticons on her Instagram story and said that she would be taking a sabbatical from her social media accounts.

"I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health. Thank you," Chiles wrote.

Following the tournament, the 23-year-old was subjected to social media harassment, with detractors urging her to return the gold and making racial slurs. Chiles commented on X earlier this week, "It's funny how people can still never be happy for someone."

Advertisement

Chiles has not made any direct comments on the judgment. However, hours before the message went public, she posted crushed heart emoticons on her Instagram story and said that she would be taking a sabbatical from her social media accounts.

"I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health. Thank you," Chiles wrote.

Following the tournament, the 23-year-old was subjected to social media harassment, with detractors urging her to return the gold and making racial slurs. Chiles commented on X earlier this week, "It's funny how people can still never be happy for someone."

Gina Chiles, Jordan's mother, addressed the criticism in a post, stating that she was "tired" of the abusive remarks sent against Jordan.

Also Read: Why Is Jordan Chiles Stripped of Paris Olympic Bronze Medal? All You Need to Know