Suni Lee Reveals Unique Mental Ritual That Helps Her Dominate Gymnastics After Returning From Dreadful Kidney Disease

This summer, Suni Lee is making her second Summer Olympics appearance, having first competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she became the all-around champion and won a bronze medal on the uneven bars.

Lee, however, once revealed the unique mental approach that helps her dominate gymnastic games. During the same discussion, the 21-year-old even disclosed that gymnastics is a mental game and that having a good mindset is half of excelling in the sport.

Suni Lee recently finished second in the Gymnastic Women’s Qualifying event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, earlier this year, she disclosed the unique trick that usually allows her to crush the gymnastics competition.

The athlete mentioned how she visualizes the entire event and all the possibilities around it before bedtime. She even revealed that this way, it gets easier to work around naturally when she takes to the floor.

Lee told Women's Health; “I love visualizing before I go to sleep, my routines and all the possibilities of things that can happen.”

She then continued; “If you're focused on the one wrong thing or that little hint of doubt, it can send you off. If I were to do this in a competition, then I know exactly what to do, because I did it in my head already. Then it just kind of comes naturally.”

It is important to note that in their way to succeed in their respective sports, athletes often have to struggle with physical as well as mental health issues. Suni Lee is no different. In 2023, she announced that she was diagnosed with two types of kidney disease.

Suni Lee’s struggled with dreadful kidney diseases

In 2023, Lee initially experienced swelling in her ankles. Slowly, her entire body started swelling while she also gained weight. Originally, suspecting an allergy, she later discovered she had some rare kidney disease.

This forced her to leave her collegiate career at Auburn early and stay away from her sport for about a year. Nonetheless, she sought help from a specialized medical team to treat and manage her condition.

Currently, Lee is in remission. She fought the illness to finally fulfill her dream of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite everything she has endured, she has remained motivated. It will be indeed intriguing to watch her perform and hear her fans cheer for her.

