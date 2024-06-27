Suns GM James Jones Reacts to Kevin Durant Trade Rumors Ahead of 2024/25 NBA Season

Phoenix Suns GM James Jones stood firm in dispelling any lingering trade rumors surrounding NBA All-Star Kevin Durant as the team prepares for the upcoming 2024/25 season. Addressing reporters following the 2024 NBA Draft, where the Suns made strategic moves including the selection of Ryan Dunn at the 28th spot, Jones emphasized the commitment to retaining Durant within the Suns' roster.

This assertion came in response to recent reports hinting at a potential trade involving Durant, a speculation that Jones swiftly dismissed, reiterating the organization’s unwavering stance on the matter.

As reported by the reporter named Duane Rankin covering Phoenix Suns, Jones said,"It's the stuff that gets clicks and that everyone wants to talk about, but I think I said it specifically back on May 19th when I was asked are we trading Kevin Durant. I said no then, I'll say no now. I'Il continue to get asked."

With the trade rumors effectively put to rest, Jones turned his focus towards the strategic decisions made during the draft, highlighting the acquisition of Dunn and his projected impact on the Suns' roster. Jones also expressed confidence in Dunn's defensive prowess and his eagerness to contribute to the team's objectives.

Suns 'want out of Kevin Durant' as per Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith has stirred the NBA rumor mill with his bold claim that the Phoenix Suns are eager to part ways with veteran forward Kevin Durant. Following the Suns' disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, speculation has been rife about Durant's future with the team.

Despite Suns owner Matt Ishbia downplaying the rumors of Durant leaving, Smith has urged fans to overlook the denials and pay heed to his insider information. The analyst's assertion that the Suns want to move on from Durant contradicts the team's public stance, indicating potential behind-the-scenes turmoil within the organization.

“I’m reporting here, pay no attention to what Phoenix is saying. They want out of Kevin Durant right now,” Smith said, during ESPN’s First Take.

Adding fuel to the fire, Smith also suggested that the Houston Rockets, previously linked to a potential Durant acquisition, may not be as keen on landing the two-time Finals MVP as initially thought.

Instead, the Rockets could be eyeing a trade for Suns star Devin Booker, a move that could significantly shake up the landscape of the Western Conference. While Ishbia has been vocal about retaining the Suns' core trio, Smith's report raises doubts about the franchise's long-term plans and hints at the possibility of a blockbuster trade involving Durant in the coming months.

