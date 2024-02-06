Super Bowl 2024 Payout: How much will Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Brock Purdy make in 49ers vs Chiefs this Sunday?

The 49ers and Chiefs are squaring off once again in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024. The showdown is going down at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, and kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Apart from the glory and prestige of winning that Vince Lombardi Trophy, there's some serious cash on the line for the players. It's like an extra reward for their gridiron glory.

Super Bowl LVIII Payout

Super Bowl Winners take home $164,000.

Super Bowl Losers still pocket a solid $89,000.

Conference Championship champs score $73,000.

Divisional Round conquerors bag $50,500.

Wild-Card Round winners who also clinched their division get $50,500.

Non-Division Winner Wild-Card Round victors snag $45,500.

Teams with a Wild-Card Bye also grab $45,500.

But wait, here's the kicker – not every player gets the same dough.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy's Super Bowl Wages

Travis Kelce:

If the Chiefs manage to grab that Super Bowl victory, Travis Kelce is looking at a nice chunk of change, around $338,000. That's not just from the Super Bowl win but also takes into account his efforts in the AFC West and the wild-card round. If the Chiefs lose, Travis Kelce will receive $263,000.

Patrick Mahomes:

If the Chiefs pull off that Super Bowl win, Patrick Mahomes is set to cash in big time, scoring roughly $338,000. And that's not just for the Super Bowl victory; it includes his contributions in the AFC West and the wild-card round. If the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the 49ers, Patrick Mahomes will receive $263,000.

Brock Purdy:

If the 49ers manage to clinch that Super Bowl win, Brock Purdy's looking at a sweet $333,000 payday. There's $164,000 for sealing the deal in the Super Bowl, another $73,000 for locking in the Conference Championship, and $50,500 for conquering the Divisional Round. Every 49ers player, whether they hit the field in the Wild Card round or not, gets an extra $45,500 bonus.

Winning Big or Halfway There: Super Bowl Bonus Breakdown

If players have been around the block for at least three games in the regular season or playoffs, and you're on the team's active or inactive list during the Super Bowl, or you've played a minimum of eight games (no matter the active/inactive list status), or you're a seasoned player who got injured but is still under contract – congratulations, you get the full bonus.

Now, if you've played fewer than three games and you're on the active/inactive list during the Super Bowl, or you played between three and seven games but aren't on the list, or you're a rookie who got injured but is still under contract – you're looking at 50% of that bonus.

How Much Did The Super Bowl LVII Winners And Losers Receive?

In Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs, reppin' the AFC, took down the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC with a final score of 38-35.

The champs, aka the Chiefs, each pocketed a sweet $150,000 in cash. On the flip side, the Eagles, even though they didn't grab the W, still got some green – $75,000 each. These numbers aren't just randomly picked. It's all laid out in the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement.

