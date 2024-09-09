Super Bowl 2025 Logo: Teams Predicted To Reach NFL Finals As Per Color Conspiracy Theory

Super Bowl LIX will take place on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This will be the eighth time the stadium has hosted the event.

Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show , delivering a performance that showcases the cultural influence of rap music. The game will be broadcast nationwide by Fox.

However, has it already been determined who will play in the 2025 Super Bowl? If you're a believer in the NFL logo conspiracy theory, you might be thrilled to hear that the Kansas City Chiefs are predicted to return for the third consecutive year to face the Seattle Seahawks.

Teams Predicted by Super Bowl Logo Colour Scheme

The Super Bowl logo color scheme conspiracy theory gained attention in early November, after someone noticed that the logos from the past two Super Bowls featured colors matching the teams that competed.

Super Bowl LVI (2022)

In 2021, the logo displayed a reddish-orange and yellow, reflecting the Bengals and Rams, with the Rams defeating the Bengals.

Super Bowl LVII (2023)

Last year, the logo included the colors of the Eagles and Chiefs, long before Super Bowl 57 took place.

Which Teams Will Dominate This Year's Super Bowl Clash According to Colour Conspiracy?

This year, the logo features shades of purple and red. The Ravens, one of only two teams that wear purple (along with the Vikings), secured their spot in the AFC Championship Game by defeating the Houston Texans on Saturday. In the NFC, the 49ers eliminated the Packers from the playoffs with a late score, earning their place in the conference title game.

Teams like the 49ers, Buccaneers, Chiefs, and Cardinals sport red jerseys. Although the Cardinals missed the playoffs, the Bucs are set to face the Lions in the Divisional round on Sunday, while the Chiefs will meet the Bills in the AFC Divisional round on Sunday night.

If the conspiracy theory holds, there were initially only four possible Super Bowl matchups and two of them remain in play. Should the Bucs defeat the Lions, the NFC representative in the Super Bowl would fulfill the "red team" part of the theory, leaving the Ravens in the AFC to complete it.

The only teams capable of debunking this theory are the Lions, Bills, or Chiefs. With the NFC and AFC roads to the Super Bowl going through San Francisco and Baltimore, there's a strong possibility we might see a red vs. purple matchup that would fuel the theory and add suspense to the unveiling of next year's Super Bowl logo.

For the record, this color scheme phenomenon has not been consistent with Super Bowl logos before 2021.

Super Bowl LIX is set for Sunday, February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. This will mark the 11th time New Orleans has hosted the Super Bowl, the last being Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM Eastern Standard Time.

Securing tickets directly from the NFL is challenging for most fans, as the majority go to players, staff, partners, sponsors, and media. Roadtrips offers Super Bowl travel packages that include tickets in various seating categories, accommodations, and on-site hosts.

The game will be broadcast nationally by Fox in the United States, with Fox Deportes offering a Spanish-language feed. Westwood One holds the national radio rights, and the game will also air internationally—on ITV and Sky Sports in the UK, ESPN in Latin America, and RTL Group channels in Germany and Austria.

