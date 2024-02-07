Best 2024 Super Bowl Commercials: Most Buzzworthy Ads, Featuring Friends Reunion, Willie Nelson, Jenna Ortega

On Sunday, February 11, everyone will be glued to their screens for the Super Bowl LVIII. With the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers, it's not just the game that fans are eagerly anticipating.

Everyone is also pumped up for the highly anticipated segment of the Super Bowl: The commercials! Fans will huddle around their screens to witness how brands splash out millions of dollars on brief, yet interesting ads during the Super Bowl.

Here are some best 2024 Super Bowl commercials you just cannot miss!

Behind the scenes of Super Bowl commercials

The Super Bowl is not only about the pro football championship game, but it's also a massive day in the advertising world. It's the day when multinational brands create high-budget commercials to showcase in front of an audience of over 100 million viewers.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Inside $2.5 Million Super Bowl 2024 Luxury Suite at Allegiant Stadium; See What It Looks Like

Having an audience of 100 million viewers may sound great, but it definitely comes with a hefty price tag. In 2024, brands have shelled out a whopping $7 million (if not more) for just 30 seconds of air time during the Super Bowl. However, the commercial that manages to capture the hearts of viewers will not only gain a massive customer base but also have the opportunity to skyrocket their sales.

Advertisement

Now that we've got the lowdown on why Super Bowl commercials cost a fortune and the benefits they bring to a brand's ROI, let's dive into a few must-see SB commercials.

Friends Reunion

The unexpected Friends Reunion in the UberEats ads caught everyone by surprise. Even Jennifer Aniston didn't anticipate running into David Schwimmer. Although, if she had remembered him in the first place, she might have thought about it. As Jennifer mentioned in the ad, "to remember something, you have to forget something."

Looks like she made up her mind to erase the memory of the person she spent a decade working with. It seems we overlooked discussing this initially. The advertisement showcases renowned TV show Friends' actors David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer forgets who David is, but she remembers how she can conveniently order various items from UberEats, even flowers.

Also Read: What Is The Black National Anthem At The Super Bowl?

Jenna Ortega's Dina-Mita can do anything for Doritos DINAMITA

The latest Doritos commercial dropped on Monday, but it won't hit the airwaves until February 11th. Jenna Ortega stars in the ad alongside another tasty treat, Doritos Dinamita chips. But she's not flying solo in this one. The commercial showcases Jenna Ortega and her on-screen grandmothers, Dina and Mita.

Dina and Mita transform into lethal assassins after Danny Ramirez snatches the last bag of Doritos from the aisle. Meanwhile, Jenna scours the grocery store in search of her grandmothers, while Dina and Mita relentlessly pursue the 'Top Gun' actor to reclaim their beloved DinaMita Doritos. However, just when they finally retrieve it, Jenna cunningly swipes it away from them. It seems like Jenna was after a different kind of Dina-Mita after all.

Also Read: How to Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2024? - TV and Live Streaming Details Inside!

Willie Nelson won’t give Snoop Dogg's BIC lighter back

Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg are famous for their love of smoking weed, it's no secret. The two buddies recently teamed up with Martha Stewart for the newest BIC Lighter commercial. In the ad, Willie Nelson borrowed Snoop Dogg's BIC Lighter and showed off all its awesome features.

Advertisement

Willie, instead of sparking up a joint, opts to ignite candles. He sets fire to the torch wick and even gets the barbeque coals going. All thanks to the BIC Light he borrowed from Snoop. However, when Snoop requests its return during a video call, Willie appears to have trouble hearing him. Snoop Dogg wants his lighter back, but it's just too valuable to give up.

Also Read: Who's Performing At Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show: Usher, Tiesto And More Revealed!

Aquaman joins the Scrubs reunion and he SINGS

It's not exactly a Scrubs reunion because who knows why Donald Faison and Zach Braff keep reuniting. Everyone thought they were just amazing co-stars on the popular sitcom, but little did they know they would become true best friends. Now, the two are back together again, but this time they're joined by Aquaman himself.

In the T-Mobile Super Bowl ad, Donald Faison and Zach Braff take the spotlight, joined by the renowned Jason Momoa from Aquaman. The ad hilariously portrays Jason facing interview problems, while the real-life best friend duo shows how T-Mobile is the ultimate network for Aquaman. It's no surprise that Jason Momoa even joins in and sings along with the Scrubs duo.

Also Read: Super Bowl Tickets 2024: How Much Are Super Bowl Tickets And Where And How To Buy Them?

UberEats Ft. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

UberEats teams up with the dynamic duo, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, to bring back their famous internet documentary moment. In the hilarious UberEats commercials starring David and Victoria Beckham, they switch roles and recreate a scene from the "Beckham" Documentary.

In the viral documentary scene, the soccer legend is seen calling out his wife while she describes her privileged life growing up. In the UberAd, she talks about her upcoming ad "during the big baseball game" as David chimes in and corrects her every sentence. Plot twist: they forget everything 'right' and say everything 'wrong'.

Also Read: 2024 Pro Bowl Games: Complete Schedule, How To Watch , Date, Time, TV, Live Stream, Tickets and Prize Money

Advertisement

The Office Prank: 'If' directed by John Krasinski or Randall Park?

The latest ad for the movie 'If' has it all - a reunion, a hilarious prank on Ryan Reynolds, and a recreation of a famous scene from The Office. As Ryan Reynolds settles down to promote his new film, he's in for a surprise when he sees someone else sitting in director John Krasinski's chair. And who might that be? None other than the person who pulled off the epic prank on Dwight by sitting in Jim's chair.

The commercial reenacts a well-known moment from The Office TV show, where Jim and Pam pull a prank on Dwight by substituting him with an Asian version of Jim, portrayed by Randall Park. In this case, the joke is played on Ryan Reynolds, who can't quite wrap his head around the fact that Randall Park directed the movie and is also John Krasinski. Looks like Ryan Reynolds is our new Dwight!

Also Read: What Are The NFL Divisions - AFC Division and NFC Division

Addison Rae’s love interest revealed: She loves NERDS

The well-known candy label NERDS is making its first appearance at the Super Bowl alongside Addison Rae. In the NERDS commercial for the big game, Addison can be seen sharing her secret dance moves with a mysterious student. However, the identity of this student is quite surprising. It turns out to be a colossal NERD gummy candy, who busts out some impressive dance moves to the tune of "Flashdance ... What a Feeling."

Addison Rae indirectly reveals that she just loves NERDS. Not the NERDS that you are thinking about but the NERDS candy. "NERDS gets me clusters. Unleash your sense," she could be seen talking about her new love interest. NERDS is a brand by Ferrara and this ad marks the company's first official Super Bowl entry.

Also Read: Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Dad? - Twitter Erupts As Pat Mahomes Is Arrested For 3rd DUI!

Did Tina Fey just have Jane Krakowski as her body double?

Booking.com creates an ad with Tina Fey, featuring her multiple body doubles including Jane Krakowski, her "30 Rock" co-star. In the ad, Tina uses her body doubles, who have different personalities, to use Booking.com and travel to different destinations.

Advertisement

But little did Tina know that one of her body doubles, 'the wild Tina' turns out to be Glenn Close. Coming as Tina's body doubles, riding on the house, she takes out her mask and reveals her identity. Even the 'real Tina' was shocked to see Glenn.

Also Read: After Super Bowl Logo Colors, New Conspiracy Theory Predicts Winner of Chiefs vs 49ers

Eric André is in pain and Dr. Umstick isn't helping at all

Drumstick, the iconic American ice cream brand, is set to make its first-ever appearance at the Super Bowl, and they've teamed up with none other than Eric André. In their Super Bowl ad, Eric André plays the role of an airline passenger desperately seeking medical help while in distress. However, despite his plea, the doctor on board disappointingly ignores him.

Dr. Unstick claims to be the doctor Eric needs, but instead of treating his pain, he spends his time cheering up fellow passengers with Drumstick ice cream cones. As everyone happily enjoys their tasty treats, Eric is left with tears streaming down his face. It's a pity. Well, it's not like Dr. Unstick specializes in physical ailments anyway.

Also Read: Who Is Olivia Culpo? All About Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend and Former Miss USA!

Advertisement

Aubrey Plaza can ‘'Have a Blast' in any situation, just name it

Mountain Dew's slogan is "Have a blast" and actress Aubrey Plaza puts it to the test in her commercial for the soda brand. In the commercial, Aubrey showcases her signature deadpan expression to show how she can "have a blast" anywhere and in any situation with Mountain Dew.

Kids party? Aubrey is having a blast. Stuck Inside the elevator? Aubrey is having a blast. Winning a game or losing a game, either way, she is having a blast. She can have a blast anytime and anywhere, even while riding on a dragon high up in the sky, as long as she has Mountain Dew. The ad ends with a cameo of one of her co-stars.