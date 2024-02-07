Super Bowl Facts, Stats, And Records You Need To Know Ahead Of 49ers Vs Chiefs At Allegiant Stadium This Sunday

Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The game will feature some of the biggest names in sports. In the game, Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, running back Christian McCaffrey, receiver Deebo Samuel, defensive end Nick Bosa, tight end Travis Kelce from the Chiefs, and defensive tackle Chris Jones from the Niners will be competing.

Even though their only real objective is to win a championship, any player or team can create history by setting a Super Bowl record, whether it be positive or negative.

With that in mind, here is a look at some of the most notable Super Bowl records.

Most Successful Head Coach:

William Stephen Belichick is considered one of the greatest head coaches of all time. He has won six Super Bowls as a head coach, all with the New England Patriots.

He also won two more titles while serving as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. This takes his tally to eight Super Bowl victories as both a coach and coordinator combined.

Most Successful Player:

A select few players have consistently qualified to compete for the Vince Lombardi trophy, even though many have won Super Bowls.

When most Super Bowl rings are mentioned, Tom Brady's name always comes up first.

Tom Brady holds the record for most Super Bowl victories with seven out of ten appearances. Charles Haley finishes with five victories.

Most Losses by Head Coach:

Don Shula is regarded as one of the unluckiest coaches in the Super Bowl.

Shula was the first coach to reach six Super Bowl finals. He achieved the five times with the Dolphins and one with the Colts.

His six Super Bowl appearances rank second among head coaches, and he has the most Super Bowl losses with four.

With the Dolphins from 1971 to 1973, he became the first head coach to lead two franchises to the Super Bowl and to play in three straight Super Bowls.

Most pass yards:

Brady, who played nine games with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, owns the record for the most passing yards in Super Bowl history with 3,039 yards overall.

A record of 505 passing yards in a single game was set by the 44-year-old in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

At 466 yards, he also holds the second-most yardage record. He accomplished this feat in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

Most rush yards:

In addition to being the first African American to win Super Bowl MVP, Franco Harris was also the first Italian-American.

Harris played a significant role in each of the Steelers' first four Super Bowl victories. In the Super Bowl, he set records with 101 carries for 354 yards.

Most receptions:

Not surprisingly, wide receiver Jerry Rice currently holds the record for the most receptions of any player in Super Bowl history (33).

Throughout his career, Rice participated in four Super Bowls: 1989, 1990, 1995, and 2003. He won three of them with the 49ers and one with the Raiders.

On the biggest stage, Rice was practically unstoppable. He won the MVP in Super Bowl 23. He had 11 receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown in the game.

The Hall of Famer then hauled in seven passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns in Super Bowl 24.

He had an even more impressive play in Super Bowl 29, catching 10 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. All three games were won by the 49ers.

Most successful team:

The only teams with six Super Bowl victories are the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, with the San Francisco 49ers, the first team to win five of them, just one victory away from joining them.

To win their first Super Bowl in 29 years, the 49ers—who are currently tied for second place with the Dallas Cowboys for the most victories—must defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the other hand, the Chiefs are trying to become the first squad to successfully defend their championship in 19 years.

Single-game player records:

Tom Brady is called the Greatest of All Time for a reason. The American has created so many records that it’s tough to keep track.

In the Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles, Brady completed 48 pass attempts for a record 505 yards passing.

The record was established a year after Brady's incredible comeback victory over the Falcons, in which he recorded a record 466 passing yards.

Yes, he did that when he was forty (Eagles) and thirty-nine (Falcons).

Most rushing yards

For 35 years, Timmy Smith has held the record for most rushing yards in a Super Bowl. Smith, a Washington running back, added an incredible 204 yards on the ground in Super Bowl XXII back in 1988.

In the 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos, he scored two more touchdowns, surpassing the previous record-holder.

Just four years prior, in 1984, Marcus Allen had set the previous record for the Raiders with 191 yards.

Michael Pittman, who had 124 rushing yards in 2003 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is the player with the most since 2000.

Most completions:

Against Atlanta, Brady completed 43 of his 62 pass attempts as New England won 34–28.

Brady completed passes to seven different Patriots during that game. Brady had the most completions of any player in his career—43—during the regular season.

Most receptions:

Against the Falcons, Brady set a Super Bowl record for completions, with 14 of those passes going to James White.

Near the end of the third quarter, White scored on a five-yard pass, sparking New England's rally. He also scored the game's final two touchdowns.

Most interceptions:

There are very few players who have ever had two interceptions in a Super Bowl.

Former Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, safety Jake Scott of the Dolphins, defensive back Barry Wilburn of Washington, Cowboys cornerback Larry Brown, and defensive backs Dwight Smith and Dexter Jackson of the Buccaneers are among those.

However, Raiders linebacker Rod Martin is the only player with three interceptions in a single Super Bowl. Martin accomplished that in Super Bowl XV, helping Oakland pull off an unexpected 27-10 victory.

Most rush touchdowns:

Terrell Davis had a migraine that kept him out of most of Super Bowl 32's second quarter, but he still led the Denver Broncos to victory over the Green Bay Packers by scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Davis is still the most recent running back to win MVP of the Super Bowl as of 2023.

