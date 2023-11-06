Survivor Series 2023: CM Punk hints at WWE comeback again as return rumor gains momentum

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 proved to be a highly successful show, and now the focus shifts to the last pay-per-view event of the year, Survivor Series 2023.

Earlier reports indicated that the undisputed champion, Roman Reigns, would be absent from Survivor Series 2023. Triple H, it was said, wanted to avoid Reigns monopolizing the spotlight as he had grander plans in mind.

Survivor Series 2023 is set to take place in Chicago, the hometown of the hottest free agent in pro wrestling right now, CM Punk. Rumors about Punk's return are reaching their peak, and the "Best in the World" himself recently dropped a hint on his Instagram story.

CM Punk shared a merchandise sales report from both WWE and AEW and also mentioned two legendary names from WWE management.

“Meeting with Phil Zacko and Jack Tunney at China Club, brother,” shared CM Punk via his Instagram story.

CM Punk's meeting with WWE

CM Punk is rumored to appear on Survivor Series 2023 this year according to recent reports by BWE, Told via his private X account (formerly known as Twitter) CM Punk was recently scheduled for a call with a few WWE board members.

“I can't spill everything now, but it’s going well. Keep the faith,” shared BWE.

CM Punk's last WWE appearance was at the Royal Rumble in 2014, after which he left the company on a sour note due to various issues, particularly related to his booking.

Following his departure, Punk ventured into the world of real fighting, making his UFC debut, but faced a tough run with a losing streak of 2 and no wins.

Best in the World officially returned to professional wrestling in 2021 with AEW. However, his journey with the company ended in 2023 following a backstage altercation with Jungle Boy and Tony Khan himself.

If CM Punk were to make a comeback at Survivor Series 2023 after nearly a decade, it could become one of the most celebrated hometown returns in WWE history.

