Survivor Series WarGames: Predicting 5th mystery partner of each team, NOT Randy Orton, and possible shocking ending

WWE is now officially on the road to the last pay-per-view of this year Survivor Series 2023. The show will be on November 26th. On the recent episode of Red Brand WWE announced and confirmed a few matches.



In the final moment of Monday Night Raw, the general manager of Raw Adam Pearce announced the war games match at Survivor Series the announced teams were Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso, and the opponent team Judgement Day Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Myestrio and JD McDonagh.



Traditional War Games match has five members on each team and both teams' fifth member is yet to be announced.



The fifth mystery partner of each team

Team Seth Rollins: fifth member

The WWE heavyweight champion recently joined forces with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn to bring the chapter of Judgment Day to a close for the final time. Speculation is rife that Randy Orton might be the fifth member to team up with Seth Rollins.

However, upon closer analysis, Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series 2023 may lack narrative coherence. It seems unlikely that he would simply return without a significant storyline to engage in after the event. Orton's comeback would likely be reserved for a major storyline to give the show a truly mega feel.

Contrastingly, Drew McIntyre emerges as a more plausible candidate for the fifth spot on Team Seth Rollins. His inclusion would align more logically with the ongoing narrative, as detailed in the conclusion of this article.

Team Judgement Day: Fifth member

The Judgment Day faction comprises emerging talents seeking to carve their niche in the wrestling world, with notable names like Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest already part of the group.

Bron Breakker, a former NXT champion, has enjoyed a prosperous stint in NXT and is poised for a transition to the main roster. Bringing him up for the significant event of Survivor Series 2023 could prove to be a strategic and beneficial move for his career.

It not only adds intrigue to the event but also provides a platform for Breakker to showcase his skills on a larger stage, marking the next step in his professional journey.

The possible shocking ending of Survivor Series 2023

Introducing Drew McIntyre to Team Seth Rollins indeed appears to be a strategic and logical move, offering a fresh dynamic to the team. The prospect of a heel turn by McIntyre during the match adds an intriguing layer to the storyline, creating suspense and drama for the audience.

The twist could provide Damian Priest with a golden opportunity to capitalize on the chaotic moment.

In a surprising turn of events, he could cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, potentially leading to him becoming the new Heavyweight champion of the world.

Such unexpected developments not only elevate the excitement of the match but also set the stage for significant shifts in the wrestling landscape. The unpredictability of these scenarios adds an extra layer of anticipation for fans watching the unfolding drama at Survivor Series 2023.

