Suspect Arrested After Slashing Late NHL Player Adam Johnson's Neck In Front Of 8000 Fans Re-Bailed Third Time

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The Nottingham Panthers player was struck in the neck by a skate after colliding with Sheffield Steelers' Matt Petgrave on October 28, 2023. The 29-year-old was rushed to the hospital but died on the way. South Yorkshire Police said a man detained in November has been re-bailed until June 26.

A force spokesperson stated: "Adam's loved ones remain at the forefront of our minds as this complex investigation continues."

Panthers supporters mourned the player's death following the game's cancellation at Sheffield's Utilita Arena. They joined his teammates in leaving flowers outside Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena, where the Panthers play home games.

Matt Petgrave gets bail for the third time now

South Yorkshire Police issued a statement saying, "Officers investigating the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson in Sheffield have re-bailed a man in connection to the inquiry.”

As per the statement further, "Adam, aged 29, suffered a fatal injury during a game between the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers on 28 October 2023. He was sadly pronounced dead in hospital. A post-mortem later concluded he died as a result of a neck injury."

The statement continued, "On 14 November 2023, a man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He was later bailed. Today (Tuesday 14 May) he has been further re-bailed until 26 June 2024.”

The Police also offered their heartfelt condolence to Johnson’s family in the statement saying, "Adam's loved ones remain at the forefront of our minds as this complex investigation continues. If there are any developments before the new bail expiry date, these will be issued proactively on the South Yorkshire Police website."

How did the tragic incident happen?

Johnson, 29, suffered a neck injury after coming into contact with an opponent's skate blade while playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28 of last year. Medics performed CPR on him and transported him to the hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The player was put to rest in his hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota, in November, and his family paid homage with an emotional obituary.

His family said: "Adam loved the outdoors and the simple things in life. He enjoyed yard work, fishing, golfing with buddies, playing in the Iron Ice hockey tournament, projects around the house, reading, following the stock market, and listening to his favorite music.”

