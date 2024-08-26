Sven-Goran Eriksson Cause of Death: How Did 76-Year-Old Legendary Former England Soccer Manager Die?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Sven-Göran Eriksson, the former England and Manchester City manager, died at the age of 76 after a protracted illness.

The Swede was diagnosed with incurable pancreatic cancer in January 2024, and doctors told him he would have one year to live "in the best-case” scenario.

Following the announcement of his terminal illness, Eriksson made one of his final public appearances in March at Anfield, the home of Liverpool, his childhood favorite club.



The former England manager led a Liverpool Legends XI that included former Reds players Ian Rush, John Barnes, John Aldridge, Jerzy Dudek, Martin Skrtel, Fabio Aurelio, Djibril Cissé, and Ryan Babel.

He is well regarded in England and was nearly always referred to as 'Sven'. His family announced in a statement, "Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away. After a long illness, SGE died during the morning at home, surrounded by family."

Even Prince Williams had some warm words as he said, “ "Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game. My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game.”

Eriksson gave an emotional parting message in a newly published Amazon Prime Video documentary named 'Sven', which will live on in the minds of many.

“I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do. Don’t be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything—coaches, players, the crowds, it’s been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it.”



After a nine-year playing career in Sweden, Erkisson began coaching with Degerfors and IFK Göteborg in his home country, winning the UEFA Cup with the latter in 1982.

From there, he traveled to Portugal, then Italy, where he managed Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, and Lazio. Eriksson won seven championships in all, including the Coppa Italia with Roma and Sampdoria, Serie A with Lazio, and three Portuguese league titles with Benfica.

Although he later coached Manchester City, Leicester City, and Mexico, he is most renowned for his five-year tenure as England manager from 2001 to 2006.

Eriksson was England's first non-British manager, leading the Three Lions to the quarterfinals of three major championships during his five-year tenure. He left following the 2006 World Cup.

He coached 12 different clubs, including Manchester City and Lazio, and won 18 trophies throughout his illustrious career. Eriksson fulfilled his ambition of managing Liverpool in March, taking command of a Legends match against Ajax and leading the Reds to a 4-2 victory.

Despite having some extremely great players at his disposal (Beckham, Gerrard, Lampard, Rooney, and Owen), the Swede was unable to advance the Three Lions beyond the quarterfinals in the three major tournaments he managed.