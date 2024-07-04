Swifties Believe Taylor Swift Was In Room With Travis Kelce During Recording Of His Latest New Heights Podcast

Taylor Swift's fans, known as Swifties, are certain that Travis Kelce had some company while recording his most recent New Heights podcast. They are convinced that his global icon girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was present in the room with him. Observant fans noticed certain gestures from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, leading to speculation that the famous couple was together during the recording.

So, what did the fans see that made them come up with the theory that the three-time Super Bowl champion was accompanied by Swift? Let's have a look.

Swifties believe Taylor Swift was in the same room as Travis Kelce while recording his recent New Heights podcast

Taylor Swift fans noticed a moment which made them believe that Travis Kelce was with the singer in the room when he looked off the camera and smiled.

The highest-paid tight end of 2024 was captured looking on and off following which, Swifties thought he was distracted by his pop star girlfriend. A fan commented, “It’s so funny the way it’s literally so obvious he’s looking at her bc of the way he looks over and his taysmile.”

Another fan who is convinced, “Ok usually when people say he’s looking at her on the podcast it seems clear to me he’s not, but this time… yeah.”

Another, “He knows not to say thing cause Jason would be like TAY COME ON SAY HI.”

One more, “He definitely at Taylor’s place right?.”

Another user wrote, “It's the eyebrow twitch followed by the smile for me.”

A fan posted a gif from the popular Netflix series Lucifer which read, “Why is it so hard for you to focus?”

These are some of the many comments by the fans who believe the two were by each other's side at that time.

Travis Kelce is still abroad; recently appeared at the Eras Tour

The NFL season is scheduled to begin in September for the Chiefs as they will be looking forward to winning a three-peat this time. The Super Bowl winner is currently enjoying the off-season with other activities which also involved he attending Eras Tour to support his global star girlfriend.

So this might be possible that the 34-year-old hasn't returned and is still abroad with the 14-time Grammy winner singer. If we go by the fans theories, they indeed were. Fans have to wait for the confirmation.

