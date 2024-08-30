Swifties Believe Taylor Swift’s Cat Made Podcast Debut on BF Travis Kelce’s New Heights and They Have Proof

Taylor Swift’s feline companions may have just made an unexpected appearance on Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. No wonder it is causing quite a stir among Swifties. The speculation began after a distinctive meowing sound was heard in the background of the latest episode. This came air on August 28.

Taylor Swift has been in a relationship with Travis Kelce for about a year. The pop star is a well-known cat lover. She has three cats: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. Her fans are always on the lookout for any mention of her personal life. They have latched onto the possibility that one of these cats made an unplanned guest appearance on the podcast.

In the episode, Travis and his brother Jason Kelce were engaged in their usual conversation. That was when the meow was clearly heard. Initially, some listeners thought the sound might have come from Jason’s young daughters. However, Jason clarified during the podcast that his children were not at home. It leaves fans to wonder if the sound could be attributed to one of Swift’s pets.

Social media users quickly jumped on the theory that one of Taylor Swift’s cats was the source of the meowing. On X (formerly Twitter), one enthusiastic fan wrote, “Not the ‘MEOW’ in the background—Travis letting one of the cats have its podcast debut,” along with a clip of the episode.

This tweet reflects the excitement and curiosity among Swift’s fans. They are now eager to link any mention of her life to her famous cats.

The speculation continued as fans debated which of Swift’s cats might have been the one heard on the podcast. “Now I’m wondering if it’s Benjamin, Olivia, or Meredith!” one Twitter user mused. It highlighted the anticipation and interest in identifying the meowing feline.

In addition to the excitement surrounding Swift’s cats, some listeners wondered if the meowing might indicate that Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, have finally adopted a cat. Kylie has reportedly been keen on getting a cat. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Kelces about adding a new pet to their family.

Despite the various theories, the actual source of the meow remains unresolved. It is unclear if it was indeed one of Taylor Swift’s famous cats or something else entirely. On the other hand, the podcast episode has certainly captured the imagination of fans.

For now, the mystery of the meowing sound on New Heights continues. It's just added another layer of intrigue to the ongoing fascination with Taylor Swift’s life and her beloved pets. Let us know in the comments what you think—was it Tay-Tay’s cat or something else?