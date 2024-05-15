Swifties Demand NFL Ban For Travis Kelce’s Teammate Harrison Butker Over 'Misogynistic' Commencement Speech

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has found himself at the center of a heated controversy following his recent commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. During his address, Butker made inflammatory remarks about LGBTQ+ Pride Month, President Biden, and women's roles in society.

This has not sat well with fans, particularly the fiercely loyal followers of Taylor Swift, who are now calling for Butker to be banned from the NFL.

Netizens Fume Over Harrison Butker’s Remarks

NFL fans were quick to express their outrage against Butker’s remarks, with one user remarking, "Do you think Harrison Butker knows his Taylor Swift days are over? ….. I mean, he called himself a Swiftie & quoted her music then immediately gave a message she’d abhor. Talk about not getting it. So perhaps self-awareness isn’t his thing."

The Swifties did not hold back their disdain, with one fan wishing, "I hope Harrison Butker steps on a lego every day for the rest of his life."

Many fans were particularly outraged by Butker's comments directed at the female graduates, with one stating, "Harrison Butker telling women at their COLLEGE GRADUATION that they've been lied to & they'll be more fulfilled as homemakers is……. something. The ACTUAL audacity some of y'all have is truly insane."

Swifties Take Aim At Butker

Some fans took a more humorous approach to their disapproval, as one noted, "Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker fired by Taylor Swift."

Another fan joked about the potential awkwardness in the Chiefs’ locker room, writing, "Has Butker met Taylor Swift? It's gonna be weird in the Chiefs locker room."

Another expressed frustration over the perceived defense of Butker’s comments, stating, "So as a woman, I just found out about Harrison Butker and read what he said and I'm certain of a few things—Men will defend him, those who believe his 'faithful' message will defend him, Women will hate him, Swifties will curse him and Donald Trump would love him."

The Irony Of It All

The irony of Butker quoting Swift before delivering his controversial message was not lost on the fans. One pointed out, "Harrison Butker must have forgot the part where his teammate's girlfriend” dropped a good old basehed the patriarchy, in one of her songs.”

The fan went on to say, “Gonna enjoy watching Swifties teach him a lesson."

What Did Harrison Butker Say?

Butker referred to Pride Month as celebrating "the deadly sins sort of pride," criticized the "tyranny of diversity, equity, and inclusion," and suggested that women's ultimate fulfillment lies in being homemakers. He also disparaged U.S. President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the fallout from Butker's speech shows no signs of abating. Whether his comments will lead to disciplinary action from the NFL or the Kansas City Chiefs remains to be seen.

One thing is certain: Harrison Butker has kicked up a social media storm that is far from over.

