Swifties Demand Travis Kelce as Permanent Backup Dancer Following Eras Tour Skit With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift turned heads with their first-ever on-stage appearance in Wembley. The couple performed a skit for their fans on Sunday, June 23 at the London Eras Tour show. Swifties couldn’t get enough of it and made a strange request to the pop icon.

The Chiefs’ tight end flew in with his family from Cannes to attend the concert. After enjoying it from the stands for two nights, he joined his girlfriend for the final act. The power couple had 90,000 fans on their feet as they announced their love for each other.

Swifties ask Taylor Swift to make Travis Kelce her backup dancer

The NFL star has impressed Swifties with his acting skills. The whole Swift fandom is on its knees. They want to see the couple share the stage more than ever. Fans believe that Kelce had done an exceptional job in the skit.

Swift fans now want the 3x Super Bowl champion as Swift’s permanent backup dancer. Kelce took the crowd by storm as he stepped on the stage with Taylor. He donned a black suit and a hat for the skit.

Travis Kelce appeared with two other dancers during I Can Do It With A Broken Heart transition. His significant other pretended to faint and Kelce gently lifted her. Then he carried Swift to the center of the stage.

Kelce fans Taylor Swift with other crew dancers. The music sensation gets up and changes into a dazzling dress. The top-paid NFL TE kept fanning as Swift sent the fans into a frenzy. He later hinted that he’ll be back to make more memories.

Taylor Swift performs Travis Kelce’s touchdown celebration

Taylor Swift showed her love for Kelce on the first night at Wembley. She was moving around the stage during the So High School performance. She paused for a bit and shot an invisible arrow into the night sky mimicking his beau’s archer celebration.

Kelce went red as Swift sang Love Story into the mic. The couple teased the fans enough about their engagement announcement at Wembley. They are expected to make it official on their first anniversary next month.