Swifties Feel for Taylor Swift After Patrick Mahomes Hilariously Calls Out Travis Kelce: ‘Poor Tay That Phone Better Be on Silent Mode’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce always find a reason to be in the spotlight. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has added another, with a hilarious remark about his teammate. Swifties are now feeling bad for the pop icon after Mahomes commented about Kelce’s ringtone.

It was a friendly banter between Mahomes and Kelce that led the Swifties to be concerned about their idol. They weren’t happy with the top-paid NFL tight end’s ringtone and made several comments about it.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Pulls Off Travis Kelce’s Touchdown Celebration During Eras Tour Concert at Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift fans concerned after Patrick Mahomes reveals Travis Kelce’s ringtone

Squads have returned to training camps to prepare for the upcoming NFL season, which begins in September. Travis Kelce wants to focus on the game as the Chiefs set their sights on a three-peat. The Kelce brothers announced that the New Heights podcast will go on a short hiatus.

The New Heights podcast posted a clip of the Kelce brothers interviewing with the NFL Network in 2015. In the video, Jason calls Travis so viewers can listen to the 3x Super Bowl champion’s ringtone. “Trav had the greatest ringtone of all time in 2015,” New Heights wrote in the caption.

Patrick was quick to reveal the truth about his close friend Travis. “That man still has that ringtone lol,” Patrick captioned his repost. Since Kelce had screaming noises as his ringtone, Mahomes’ comment went viral. “Some things never change,” Kelce tried to defend himself via the New Heights’ X handle.

Advertisement

But Swifties didn’t want to hear the end of it. They were sad that Taylor had to hear that sound whenever she was with Travis.

“Poor Tay that phone better be on silent mode,” one swiftie commented. “Taylor has to listen to that anytime that man gets a call poor woman works so hard to go home and get disturbed by that sound lmaoooo,” another wrote.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Isn't Waiting for Travis Kelce’s Marriage Proposal After Joe Alwyn Trauma?

Fans were worried that Swift had to bear the noise whenever she was on stage, and Kelce had a similar ringtone. “Taylor is better than me, I would’ve changed that ringtone the second he fell asleep,” a user joked.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement rumors

Life & Style magazine has reported that Swift and Kelce will get engaged in the next six months. The report suggested that the power couple has planned their marriage for the next spring or summer. The insider said the couple likes talking about their future in general and keeping major things private.

Advertisement

According to the report, Swift and Kelce’s secret is leaking now. Travis and Jason Kelce have often hinted at the multiple Grammy winner and the NFL star’s wedding.