Swifties Furious With Harrison Butker For Using Taylor Swift’s Lyrics in His Controversial Speech

The Super Bowl LVIII champion, the Kansas City Chiefs, stays in the limelight for one reason or another. On many occasions, it is Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift grabbing the headlines for their PDA. Sometimes, it’s their star quarterback’s off-the-field adventures while Rashee Rice takes the spot in the remaining cases.

However, the Chiefs have a new hero or to put it right, a new villain this time. Their star kicker Harrison Butker has sparked controversies with his latest comments. He has received backlash from fans since his speech went viral. The latest addition to the criticizers are Taylor Swift fans who are slamming Butker for using the TTPD singer’s lyrics.

Harrison Butker Quotes Bejeweled’s Lyrics

In the middle of his controversial speech, Butker mentioned the Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift. Rather than taking her name, he ironically appreciated Swift saying that his teammate’s girlfriend says, ‘Familiarity Breeds Contempt’.

Swifties quickly took it to X, formerly Twitter, and one of them commented that he couldn't use Swift's lyrics while being a misogynist. Another said that Butker doesn't understand the message behind the song and should listen to all of the pop icon's work.

Butker’s Speech at Benedictine College

The three-time Super Bowl champion was at Benedictine College to deliver a commencement speech. He congratulated all the female graduates in the hall stating that some are going to leap into a successful career. He added that most of them might be thinking about marrying and raising children.

Butker showed gratitude to her wife crediting her for his success. He thanked her for staying by her side through thick and thin. When people thought, it might get nice, Butker dropped another bomb. He said that the most important title for a female should be a homemaker. In addition to that, Butker also gave anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion preaching to women.