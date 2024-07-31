Swifties Hit Out at Bill Maher for Claiming to Hawk Tuah Girl That Travis Kelce Will ‘Definitely Dump’ Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might be one of the most talked-about couples right now, ever since they started dating last year. As they completed one year recently, there were speculations about their eternity. However, Bill Maher has predicted something that Swifties didn't like.

The American comedian thinks the Kansas City Chiefs star player will leave the 14-time Grammy Award-winning singer, and fans wonder if he better be joking. The fans have now fired back at what the 68-year-old has said.

Bill Maher predicts Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s breakup to Hawk Tuah girl

Bill Maher has made the prediction that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not going to stay forever. The host of the HBO show Real Time with Bill Maher, during the Monday, July 29, episode of his Club Random podcast, told Hailey Welch, aka Hawk Tuah Girl, “He's gonna dump her, though, you know that.”

He further continued, “With her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl, you know you’re gonna get dumped. You just don’t know when.” Meanwhile, the Hawk Tuah girl joined the chat and predicted Swift's new album would be about Travis.

Hailey said, “You gotta think about it this way. If he does that, can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that?” She continued, “It won’t be ‘F**k John Mayer’ no more, it will be ‘F**k Travis.'”

On the other hand, users on the internet believe Travis and Taylor are the endgame to each other, and the Swifties have already approved of their adorable relationship.

Here's how Swifties reacted

Swifties are all in love with the power couple and the breakup prediction didn't sit well with the fans. A user wrote, “What did Taylor Swift do to hurt this latest snowflake?”

Another wrote, “Oh Bill is jealous of Travis.”

One remarked, “Bill Maher needs to mind his business.”

Another comment read, “Bill is way overrated. He only cares about one line jokes and his tv ratings.”

One more, “Who cares what Bill Maher thinks of her relationship?”

Another comment of Bill getting bashed by the fans, “Who thinks his opinion matters? Not me.”

Another, “Oh, please. Says the guy who has never had a healthy relationship ever. Okay.”

A user’s comment read, “No one cares what this bitter old man has to say.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together for more than a year now. The two were already a thing even before their first public appearance in September last year. The Cruel Summer singer was seen supporting her NFL beau from the VIP area.

Swift was also captured wearing the Chiefs jersey and attended several games last year. She was also among the ones who celebrated Kelce’s third Super Bowl trophy with a sweet kiss, surrounded by the cameras.

The highest-paid tight end of the season also returned the favor by attending as many Eras Tour concerts as he could. The last time they were seen together was during the singer's record-breaking tour in Germany. Kelce has now returned to Kansas City for training camp ahead of the action-packed NFL season.

