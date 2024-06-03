Swifties Trolled for Obsessing Over Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s Romance as She Sings Fifteen at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift brought a burst of pride to Lyon, France. The pop sensation started her concert with a cheerful greeting of "Happy Pride Month, Lyon!" The enthusiastic crowd was met with a dazzling display of rainbow lights and decor.

The stage was set for a night of vibrant celebration and unity. Fans waved their hands and embraced the colorful atmosphere Swift had created. However, something else caught their attention as well.

Swifties Face Backlash Over Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Obsession

The singer captivated the crowd with a piano work medley featuring "The Prophecy" and "Long Story Short." It was followed by a seamless mashup of "You're on Your Own Kid" and the classic "Fifteen."

And that’s where the buzz started because, at one moment, Tay Tay giggled while singing the lyrics. As she sang the song, the lyrics go, "In your life, you'll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team." Fans couldn't help but react to the irony, considering Swift's high-profile relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce.

Not only do the fans know but the singer acknowledges the twist of fate. She responded with a quick grin and continued to sing. However, fans later divided into parts, as some of them found her reaction cute, but others shamed her for it.

Not only the idol but Swifties got heavily trolled for pointing out minute things that might have no value. As one fan said, “Completely ignoring, “you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team.”

Whereas some other one said, “Y’all gotta listen to the full sentences and not just look for keywords.”

However, some fans had other expectations, as they tweeted, “Thought she’d change the lyrics!”

But her fans took the stand and a number of them expressed their emotion in the comments only. One of her fans said, “THIS IS THE AMAZINGLY TALENTED TAYLOR SWIFT OMGODDESS! SHE REALLY ENJOYS PLAYING AND SINGING HER SONGS AND THE BIGGER THE CROWD THE BETTER THE PERFORMANCE!

On the other hand, one of her comments said, “She knew.”

Travis Kelce’s Absence was Definitely felt by Taylor Swift in the Show

Adding to the dynamic performance was the live debut of "The Prophecy." For the audience, it was a poignant track from The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. Swift seamlessly blended this emotionally charged song with elements of "Long Story Short." She showcases her prowess as a songwriter and performer.

Travis Kelce has always been seen accompanying her on her European tour. However, this time he was absent from the Lyon show. As a twist, his presence was humorously discussed through an exchange with actor Jason Sudeikis. Later in the show, he jokingly inquired about Kelce's plans to propose to Swift.

With the Lyon performance behind her, Swift is now set to continue her European tour with a three-night engagement in Edinburgh, Scotland. As she takes the stage in new cities, fans can expect more unforgettable moments.

Despite the rainy weather, Swift's energy remained undiminished. She playfully embraced the elements with a lighthearted shout of "Pluie, rain." Although a particular moment drew the crowd's attention, the whole show was a success. In the comments, let us know your thoughts on the singer’s and her fans’ reactions.

