Swifties’ Warm Welcome for ‘Mom’ Taylor Swift to Support Travis Kelce in Kansas City Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Taylor Swift is returning to Kansas City to support Travis Kelce for his game against the Baltimore Ravens, scheduled to kick off on September 4. Fans are already excited to welcome Swift and are doing all the possible things to make sure the city is neat and clean before the American Singer-songwriter reaches KC.

In a recent viral video, Swifties are seen cleaning the city with all the necessary cleaning supplies, including a vacuum and a duster for the singer’s "move-in day." Fans were spotted cleaning and tidying the public fountain, sidewalks, and various other areas around the city.

An Instagram account quickly took the opportunity to share the video clip and even captioned it as; “Doing what mom taught us to do when company is coming.”

Shortly, after the video went public, fans from all over the world started showering love to the video and it received mixed reactions. One fan wrote; “OMG!!! I’m dying!! GREAT JOB LADIES!!! Mother is on her way!”

Another user added; “Mom would be proud of the effort for our special guest, @taylorswift!”

Lastly, a fan joked saying; “The vacuum!! 🤣🤣🤣”

Here are some other reactions:

“Omg brilliant! I hope Taylor appreciates the warm welcome 🥹”

“Cute cute cute. She's coming for sure. No matter what. You're so lucky.”

“😂😂😂 where do I sign up to volunteer?! I’ll help spruce this place up for TayTay!”

“This is genius”

“the plaza fountain 😂💀 SO GOOD”

It is important to highlight that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have always supported each other through thick and thin. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spent his Summer, following Swift in all her concerts on the Eras Tour. He even made sure to pamper his sweetheart with some customized gifts when her concert got canceled in Vienna .

Now that the Cruel Summer singer’s European leg of the tour is over, she is making sure to return the favors to her boyfriend as his NFL game will begin soon. Moreover, the pair, who are so much in love with each other, began dating in 2023 and will complete their one-year anniversary very soon.

While everyone must have high hopes as Kelce will begin his games and are excited to see the pair together, Swift’s Eras Tour is officially on hiatus until November this year.

