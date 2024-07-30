Swimmer Ryan Murphy's Wife Surprises Him With Their Baby’s Gender Reveal Moments After Bronze Win at Olympics

Who knew fairy tales could be this real? They certainly are for Team USA swimmer Ryan Murphy. After winning his seventh Olympic medal, claiming bronze in the men’s 100-meter backstroke in Paris, the city of love, his wife Bridget revealed the gender of their baby.

While cheering on Murphy, 29, his wife, Bridget Konttinen, held up a sign revealing the gender of their first baby. Konttinen was beaming as she held the sign above her head, which read, “Ryan, it’s a girl!”

Ryan Murphy, Team USA swimmer, who bagged bronze, is now going to be a girl dad!

Ryan Murphy was seen taking a victory lap around the arena, his latest medal adorning his neck, while Bridget displayed the heartwarming sign from the crowd: "Ryan, it's a girl."

Murphy, expecting the baby to arrive in January 2025, admitted this was his first time learning they would have a daughter.

“That was the first time I heard," Murphy, aged 29, shared with journalists. "Obviously, I knew she was pregnant. We both thought it was going to be a boy. Everything is going to be dedicated to that little girl."

He expressed his enthusiasm about becoming a 'girl dad' and mentioned how fatherhood was offering him a new perspective on his swimming career.

"Up to this point, swimming has really been the most important thing in my life," Murphy elaborated. "Pretty much every major decision I make is with swimming in mind, and that's going to change coming up. I'm really looking forward to what's coming."

The evening was already memorable for Murphy, who became the second man ever to win three career medals in the event, following his gold in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo. He also equaled the record for the most Olympic backstroke medals won by a man—a record set by American Aaron Peirsol in 2008—and aims to surpass it in the 200m backstroke later in the week.

Who is Ryan Murphy’s wife?

Ryan Murphy's wife, Bridget Konttinen, is an accomplished athlete herself, hailing from Tiburon, California. She began rowing competitively in high school and clinched the US Rowing Youth National Championship in 2013.

Bridget continued her academic and rowing pursuits at the University of California, Berkeley. After earning her degree, she embarked on a career with Nike full-time.

The couple first crossed paths while attending the University of California. They announced their engagement on May 15, 2022, and exchanged vows on September 30, 2023.

