Mavericks Fans React to How Overweight Luka Doncic Looks at Celebrity Game

Luka Doncic has been making headlines a lot recently. It started with Dirk Nowitzki sharing his hopes for the young star, and then rumors surfaced about the Los Angeles Lakers’ secret plans to acquire him.

In the midst of all the chatter about LA Lakers eyeing Luka Doncic , Doncic participated in a celebrity honoring Goran Dragic this week. However, what really caught people’s attention on social media wasn’t the game itself. During the "Night of the Dragon" charity game, which was part of Dragic’s farewell, Doncic played alongside his friend, NBA MVP Nikola Jokic from the Denver Nuggets. The two were clearly enjoying themselves.

Many people quickly pointed out that Doncic looked bigger than his listed 230-pound playing weight. Videos and pictures from the event highlighted this change.

One person wrote, "Luka Doncic is in peak offseason shape."

Another commented, "Dead serious is Luka gonna be the first 300 lb guard we’ve seen in the NBA?"

"My goat don’t care about his weight & playing shape💔💔" lamented a fan.

"not only did this mf carry like a mf, he looks even fatter than before." someone else remarked.

Another quipped, "Why does Luka look like he switched bodies with Jokic?"

Doncic’s physical condition has been a hot topic for a while. He has admitted to starting seasons not in the best shape. But if you check out another video from the same game, you’ll notice Doncic didn’t look as bad as some are claiming.

READ MORE: Fact Check: Did Brittney Griner Get Terminated by Nike? Exploring Viral Claim

Advertisement

Despite the criticism, Doncic has stayed calm. During a national TNT broadcast of his team’s 102-99 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021, he even acknowledged his weight and conditioning struggles. After scoring 28 points, grabbing 6 rebounds, and dishing out 9 assists, he said, “People are going to talk about it, yes or no. I know I’ve got to do better. I had a long summer. I had the Olympics, took three weeks off, and I relaxed a little bit. Maybe too much. I’ve just got to get back on track.”

At that time, Reggie Miller had also voiced concerns about Doncic’s "plodding up and down the court" and had urged him to "trim down."

With Damian Lillard's intense workout sessions with an ex-SEAL-generating buzz and Jaylen Brown’s crazy underwater headstand showcasing his creative workout twist, Doncic showing up from the offseason with noticeable weight gain doesn’t seem ideal. As a two-time first-team All-NBA selection who, at 25, is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists and is still performing at an MVP level, the Mavericks have high expectations for their star player.

Advertisement

Most analysts quickly pointed fingers at Luka’s weak defense for the Mavericks’ loss in the finals against the Celtics, especially after Doncic fouled out of Game 3 when Dallas was trailing 93-90. His defense has definitely been a challenge, but offensively, Luka has proven time and again that he’s a true force to be reckoned with!

READ MORE: Did Jimmy Butler Really Shoot His Shot with Jennifer Lopez After Ben Affleck Divorce? Exploring Viral Tweet