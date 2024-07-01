SZA Steps Out Of Music To Compete With Gymnastics Queen Simone Biles for Friendly Contest

American singer and songwriter SZA ditched music for a day to show off another impressive skill at a gymnastic training facility in Spring, Texas. She was seen competing with none other than Simone Biles.

The two-minute video of the duo’s first meet for a friendly contest during an NBC promo spot was released on Monday, July 1. Witnessing SZA perform at her best even made Biles admire the singing sensation. Let us brief you more about the video.

SZA competes with gymnastics queen Simone Biles in a friendly contest

SZA happily got involved to show some gymnastics moves in front of Biles. She even admitted to the 27-year-old American gymnast that this sport is her hidden talent. The R&B star had been practicing it for more than a decade. However, when she realized she couldn’t be a national gymnast, she switched to music.

SZA said (via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution): “When it was clear to me that I wasn't going to be a national gymnast, I was like, 'OK, let me see what else I can do and be good at.”

Soon after, the 34-year-old demonstrated her handstand skills, impressing Biles, who joined her in attempting the pose. After about 15 seconds, SZA emerged victorious in the handstand competition.

Nevertheless, while the Kill Bill singer has shown some amazing gymnast moves, it is significant to note that recently, Biles qualified for the upcoming Paris Olympics, scheduled to kick off on July 26.

Advertisement

Also Read: Taylor Swift Sends Love To Simone Biles For Floor Routine At US Olympics Trials

Simone Biles qualifies for the Paris Olympics

Biles recently secured her third trip to the Olympics as the gymnast recorded a two-day all-around total of 117.225 on Sunday. As a result, she earned an automatic berth after the US gymnastics trials in Minneapolis.

In addition to her, other strong teammates, including Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, and Jordan Chiles, will also represent Team America in the upcoming Olympics.

It should be noted that Biles has also made it to the Olympics at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo events. However, three years ago, she withdrew herself from the events to look after her mental health, only to return just last summer.

Also Read: Simone Biles Claps Back at Husband Jonathan Owens’ Haters Against Criticism Over His Interview