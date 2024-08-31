T.J. McConnell Secures USD 45M Contract Extension with Pacers After Strong Season Finish

T.J. McConnell, guard for the Indiana Pacers, has signed a four-year, $45 million contract extension, according to his agents, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman, who informed Adrian Wojnarowski.

McConnell, 32, was one of the league's top reserves last season, finishing the season on an impressive streak. Over his final 31 games (from February 6 onward), he averaged 24.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per 36 minutes while shooting 58.2% from the field in 19.4 minutes per game.

During the Pacers' playoff run to the Eastern Conference finals, McConnell continued to deliver standout performances. He scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, dished out nine assists, and grabbed four steals in Indiana's series-clinching Game 6 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. He recorded two double-doubles against the New York Knicks in the second round and tallied 23 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in Game 3 of the conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

McConnell’s role for the 2023-24 season was not set in stone, nor was the franchise committed to signing him to a long-term deal for the next season. Before the Pacers' regular-season opener last October, coach Rick Carlisle informed McConnell that he would not be in the rotation. Carlisle later told reporters, almost in tears, that it was “one of the most difficult conversations I've ever had with a player,” according to the Indianapolis Star.

In today’s NBA, McConnell is an anomaly. The 6-foot-1 guard rarely attempts 3-pointers; over the past two seasons, he has made 44 out of 103 from deep. By contrast, Jonas Valanciunas shoots 3s much more often. McConnell compensates for his lack of size with tenacious defense. He accelerates the pace as Indiana desires and excels in the pick-and-roll due to his passing skills and ability to score with pull-up jumpers or finishes in the paint. He has shot 50% or better from midrange in three of the last four seasons and achieved a career-high 69% shooting at the rim last season, according to Cleaning The Glass.

After going undrafted in 2015, McConnell spent his first four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He signed a two-year deal with the Pacers in 2019 and extended it for another four years in 2021. This extension will keep him under contract through the 2028-29 season when he will be 37 years old.

