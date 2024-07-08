Tai Emery Answers Whether She Will Flash B--bs After Upcoming BKFC Fight; ‘Some Beer on These T-----S'

Tai Emery has answered whether she will flash her boobs after the upcoming Super Rizin 3 fight against Charisa Sigala. The BKFC and Rizin cross-promotion contest is set to take place at the Saitama Arena.

Emery, who infamously showed her private parts to fans after her 2022 win against Rung-Arun Khunchai, is doubtful about replicating the move. She claimed that the fight is set to take place in Japan and the East Asian culture is not as free as that of America’s.

Tai Emery answers every fan’s query

Tai Emery knocked Khunchai out with a spectacular combo but left fans stunned with her celebration. She lifted her top to flash to the crowd the move broke the internet.

When asked by TMZ whether she’d do the same after the fight against Charisa Sigala, she said, "It's Japan. It's Japan. I'd like to say that I can keep myself under control, and I have been after every single workout, just putting my hand on my heart and pointing to the sky, so let's hope that can work, or else I'll be back sidelined for another two years."

Many fans have been eagerly waiting for an Emery fight, especially for the famous, or rather infamous celebration. Hence, they might be up for disappointment in her upcoming contest.

Emery, though, has vowed to make amends in her next fight in America. She has some bonus moves in mind as Emery said, "I think they're gonna need to wait and start screaming to get me that debut in America because we all know this is the land of the free. We know that I can be pourin' some beer on these t*****s in America."

Advertisement

Emery further added that she has been practicing some Japanese moves so she doesn’t lose control after the next fight. Tai Emery has vowed that she ‘won’t be naughty’ after taking on Sigala.

Also Read: BKFC President Weighs in On Potential Conor McGregor vs Mike Perry Bare Knuckle Fight

Tai Emery promises fireworks against Charisa Sigala

While Tai Emery stole the spotlight for her topless moment, she is an expert combatant. Her skills are not to be downplayed because of a viral moment. Emery is set to take on an opponent in Charisa Sigala who is also extremely skillful.

Emery has promised fans fireworks when she crosses paths against the combat sports veteran Sigala at the Saitama Arena. She is keen to prove that beauty is not a roadblock in tapping onto her violent side and putting on a banger of a fight.

Emery said, “They picked two beautiful girls who also have no problem tapping into our masculine side.”

Advertisement

Emery added that the BKFC is a unique organization that promises in-ring excitement. Bare-knuckle fighting has a different appeal and fanbase. Emery is ready to bring the heat when she steps into the ring next.