Taj Gibson Signs 1 Year Deal With Charlotte Hornets at Age 39, Leaving Fans Shocked: 'How This Man Has a Job in 2024?'

The Charlotte Hornets are improving their roster with seasoned NBA experience, adding veteran forward Taj Gibson to the team. This move highlights the Hornets' focus on bringing in older, more experienced voices to guide their young squad.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Taj Gibson signed a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Hornets. This is Hornets’ second important signing after the re-signing of Miles Bridges. Heading into his 16th NBA season, Gibson will be the locker room leader for the young Hornets roster, led by the duo of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Taj Gibson's NBA Journey

Taj Gibson was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 26th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He went on to carve out a reputable career over the last 15 seasons. Starting with a significant tenure at the Chicago Bulls, he later played for Oklahoma City, Minnesota, New York (twice), Washington, and Detroit. His NBA journey reflects a career built on consistency and professionalism.

At the end of the 2023/24 NBA season, Taj Gibson's career averages stand at 8.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game across 965 regular-season appearances, including 450 starts. His early years in Chicago were particularly notable, where he finished fifth in the Rookie of the Year voting in 2009 and twice placed fifth in the Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Possible impact of Gibson on the Charlotte Hornets

At 39 years old, Gibson may no longer be a top-tier reserve or starter at the forward position, but his value transcends on-court performance. Known for his locker-room presence and leadership, Gibson brings invaluable experience to the Hornets. While Gibson is expected to see limited playing time behind Mark Williams and Nick Richards, his role as a mentor cannot be overstated.

Despite averaging just 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.3 minutes over 20 games last season, his impact will be felt in mentoring and guiding younger players.

Charlotte's new head of basketball operations, Jeff Peterson, and head coach, Charles Lee, have emphasized work ethic this offseason. Gibson's renowned dedication and professionalism align perfectly with this focus. His presence will be a cornerstone for instilling these values within the team.

Fan reactions to Taj Gibson signing with the Hornets

Taj Gibson's contract with the Charlotte Hornets sparked various reactions from fans. Most were shocked to see Gibson still getting contracts at age 39. One fan remarked, “Didn’t know bro is still in the NBA,” while another questioned, “How does this man have a job in 2024?” Another commented, “Thought he retired tbh,” and one even urged him, “C’mon unc, retire.”

However, some fans respected the Hornets' decision, saying, “That’s fantastic for the Hornets to have someone like him as a mentor.” Another added, “Taj still getting the bag, I respect it.” Yet, an angry Hornets fan exclaimed, “Get this guy off my team!”

Many humorous comments revolved around Taj Gibson's connection with coach Tom Thibodeau, under whom he played in Chicago, Minnesota, and New York. One fan joked, “Just saw Thibs fall to his knees in a Walmart parking lot,” implying Thibodeau was devastated he couldn’t sign Gibson again.

Another Knicks fan said, “I got so scared it was going to say signed with New York Knicks,” while one predicted, “(Taj is)Just staying in game shape for Thibs, you’re not fooling me dawg.” Some fans even compared Gibson to Udonis Haslem, who played until age 43 for the Miami Heat.

Then one noted, “But nobody can sign Cousins or Wall. Shit’s weird,” questioning how Gibson gets a contract while DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall remain unsigned.

Others reminisced about Gibson’s days with the Bulls, with comments like, “I thought he had retired with Noah and D-Rose (at Bulls) long ago,” and “Dude is still in the league, I remember his Bulls days.”

Regardless of all these reactions, Taj Gibson's signing represents more than just an addition to the Hornets' roster. It is a strategic move by the team that wants some veteran leadership, work ethic, and a winning mentality.