'Take Him To War' Robert Whittaker Anticipates Dismantling Khamzat Chimaev In Upcoming Saudi Arabia Fight

A middleweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker is one of the most anticipated UFC bouts of 2024. Scheduled to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the organization looks to expand their market in the country with this fight as their very first event.

As far as betting odds go, Chimaev is a huge favorite to win this bout. Although Whittaker has displayed promising performances throughout his career, the undefeated Russian middleweight seems to be the fans’ pick.

Robert Whittaker Vs Khamzat Chimaev: The Australian fighter predicts the outcome

The upcoming UFC Fight Night to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is the organization’s inaugural event in the country. To start this off, middleweight contenders Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev will face each other on June 23rd.

Fans and fighters alike have begun predicting their version of the outcome. Although most favor the Russian fighter to take home the victory, The Reaper’s thoughts appear to be quite the contrary.

In a recent interview hosted by Former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson, Robert Whittaker expressed his thoughts regarding the eagerly-awaited fight. The Australian contender touched on the advantages he possesses, Chimaev’s attributes, and his confidence.

“He [Khamzat Chimaev] can force the wrestling on people. I think it is going to be a little harder to force the wrestling on me,” claimed Whittaker. The Russian fighter is known for his freestyle wrestling style which has a history of dominating his opponents.

However, The Reaper believes his defense against Chimaev’s takedown attempts to be more efficient compared to previous opponents. Whittaker’s confidence in his skills comes from the several wrestling championship victories that he amassed before his career in the UFC.

“I’m really looking forward to this fight,” claimed Robert. He then continued, “I think it’s going to be a hard fight. I’m gonna take that same mentality into this fight and look to take him to war, and just, earn this win.”

While also acknowledging Chimaev’s strengths in this fight, Whittaker predicts himself to emerge victorious. The Australian contender hopes to deliver Borz his first loss in the UFC.

Joe Rogan claims Robert Whittaker to be ‘Real Fight’ against Khamzat Chimaev

On ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast, the stand-up comedian recently shared his thoughts regarding the upcoming Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev clash to be held in Saudi Arabia.

Being quite the combat sports expert, Rogan compared Borz’s fight against former Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to his upcoming challenge against Whittaker.

He touched on The Nigerian Nightmare’s short-notice fight against the Russian and the downsides of such bouts.

“That’s a real fight for Khamzat,” said Rogan. Although Chimaev has stepped into the octagon against tough contenders, Whittaker’s resilient and highly versatile nature in his previous fights appear to be a challenge for the Russian native.

“Whittaker’s a big dude. He’s a big, beefy 185, former champion,” said the podcast host. Rogan also spoke on The Reaper’s physical attributes and his training advantages in terms of the notice period, as opposed to Usman’s.

Kamaru Usman was famously given a 10-day notice period to fight Chimaev, which he accepted. Although the Nigerian displayed durability, he suffered an unfortunate loss against Borz.

However, Whittaker appears to be prepared for the fight. Whilst recognizing Khamzat’s threats in the octagon, the Australian fighter predicts to dismantle his strengths and provide his own to emerge victorious in the bout.

