'Taylor and all your Swifties, back up': Patti LaBelle warns Taylor Swift, predicts Chiefs will lose over Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a win against the Dolphins and are now preparing to face the Philadelphia Eagles this upcoming Monday. However, renowned R&B singer Patti LaBelle has predicted that the Eagles will defeat the Chiefs in that matchup.

In fact, LaBelle even gave a friendly warning to singer Taylor Swift, who is a big Chiefs fan thanks to her relationship with Travis Kelce. The two-time Grammy and seven-time NAACP Image Award winner jokingly asked Swift to sit this one out and stay home during the game.

Patti LaBelle’s friendly warning to Taylor Swift amidst the approaching Eagles game

LaBelle was a guest on Tamron Hall's show this past Friday. During her appearance, she playfully poked fun at singer Taylor Swift and her fanbase, known as "Swifties."

It's well known that Swift is a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan thanks to her high-profile relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Specifically, LaBelle quipped that Swift should sit this one out because it won't be a win for the Chiefs and her boyfriend Kelce. As a Philadelphia native, LaBelle was clearly siding with her hometown Eagles over Swift's adopted Chiefs in the upcoming matchup.

“Taylor and all your Swifties, back up, boo boo, because they’re going down,” the two-times Grammy winner said sarcastically.

LaBelle said that she has got full confidence in the Philadelphia Eagles, the star player of which is none other than Travis’s brother Jason Kelce.

“The Eagles are going to win. I mean, it’s a done deal. I love you, Taylor, but stay home,” LaBelle said, concluding her statement.

What prompted Patti LaBelle to talk about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship during her appearance on Tamron Hall's show?

The cheeky football rivalry became a topic of conversation when Patti LaBelle recalled a previous conversation she had with a producer.

LaBelle explained how one of her producers talked about the Chiefs losing the game, which didn’t impress the Grammy winner even a bit.

“She had the nerve to say to me, ‘Well, the Chiefs are playing the Eagles, and the Chiefs have Taylor Swift’,” LaBelle said, resharing the conversation with the producer.

“I said, ‘The Eagles got Patti LaBelle’” the Grammy winner explained what she replied to the producer. This clearly shows how big of a fan of Eagles LaBelle is.

It’s known that Taylor Swift brings good luck with her for the Chiefs whenever she attends a game. Therefore, the Eagles may struggle if Taylor becomes an attendee during Monday’s game.

If that happens, maybe we get to see LaBelle in the stands as well, supporting the Eagles. Do you think there’s a chance of Taylor and LaBelle both being present during Monday’s game?