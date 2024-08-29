Taylor Fritz's Kid: Does Tennis Star Have a Child?

Taylor Fritz has been trending on the internet right now. Touted as the number 1 tennis prospect in the US after Andy Roddick, Fritz has shown significant promise in the ongoing US Open. With several accolades to his name, the 26-year-old has garnered significant interest among the netizens. And right at the top sits their curiosity to find out whether Taylor Fritz has children or not. Well, the answer is yes, the US tennis talent does have a child.

Married to Raquel Pedraza in 2016, the duo gave birth to Jordan Fritz, who is seven years old at the moment. Taylor proposed to Pedraza romantically in front of the Eiffel Tower, when the tennis star was just 18. Unfortunately, things did not go well between the two and Taylor Fritz separated from Pedraza in 2019. However, despite their differences, both parents have ensured that they remain true to their duties towards their son. The US tennis star has been in a relationship with Morgan Riddle since June 2020.

Coming back to Taylor’s performance in the ongoing US Open, the US prodigy has cruised through the initial rounds. In the first round, Taylor beat Argentina’s C. Ugo 7-5 6-1 6-2. The American faced a difficult opponent in M. Berrettini in the second round as after winning the first set 6-3, Taylor had to win a 7-1 tiebreaker for the 7-6 second set before sealing victory with a 6-1 third set. Now, Taylor has set up a third-round date with yet another Argentine, F. Comesana.

While the scorecard looks promising, Taylor Fritz’s accolades and accomplishments also evoke identical promises. Competing in the 2023 US Open, Taylor stunned the crowd as he made his way to the quarterfinals. Despite losing, the US tennis star made sure that he kept up the good work. Featuring in the 2024 Australian Open, Taylor Fritz knocked down Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the quarterfinals once again.

One of the highlights of Taylor’s career is his two wins against clay court king, Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Indian Wells final, followed by the Nitto ATP finals in the same year. To date, Taylor Fritz has won 8 ATP titles. Making a grand entry to 2024, Taylor clinched notable victories at the Delray Beach Open and the Eastbourne International. While his highest career ranking was no.5, Taylor is currently ranked no. 12 in the ATP list. Thus, carrying the hopes of the US on his shoulders, it remains to be seen whether Taylor Fritz can rise as the new American tennis champion.

