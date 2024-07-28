Taylor Is ‘Ready to Scream’ for Team USA After Her Song ‘Ready for It’ Features in Paris Olympics 2024’s Promotional Video

Taylor Swift is prepared for the 2024 Paris Olympics! The 34-year-old pop singer expressed her enthusiasm to see Team USA participate in the Olympics when her song "...Ready for It?" was used in NBC's promotional film for the games on Saturday, July 27.

“So ready to scream at my TV cheering for these athletes,” Swift wrote, resharing the clip on her Instagram Stories and Facebook.

Along with the promotional video, NBC Olympics commented on X (previously Twitter): "Baby Let The Games Begin. #WeAreReadyForIt," and tagged the singer. "Primetime in Paris: 8/7c on NBC and Peacock #ParisOlympics."



The ad for Paris Olympics 2024 begins with Eiffel Tower

The video begins with a close-up view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris lit up at night with the caption, "READY FOR IT?" "Live from Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour" was written in block white letters to the side, referring to Swift's live tour version of her 2017 song featured in the video, while a roaring audience could be heard.

The Olympic rings and a light display were then shown, followed by a video of Team USA athletes, including LeBron James, discussing how important competing in the Olympics is to them.



Swift delivered the line "Are you ready for it?" halfway through the video, as the Olympic cauldron flew aloft at the end of the opening ceremony in Paris. Her song continued to play over montage footage of Team USA athletes performing in their respective sports.

“Baby let the games begin!” Swift sang. “... In the middle of the night/ In my dreams… Baby let the games begin!”

Near the end of the video, Simone Biles emerged in a close-up picture against a white background. "Are you guys ready for it?" She asked, repeating a line from her song as the singer repeated, "Are you ready for it?"

Crowds were heard cheering again from the live tour version of the song as the commercial concluded with another view of the Eiffel Tower at night.

Swifties are already expecting Taylor Swift’s sixth album

Swift fans have been looking forward to Swift's sixth album, hoping for an announcement during one of her Eras Tour stops as she did with her previous albums "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)." She previewed the album in her Time Person of the Year interview, reminding fans that the punk-rock age of snakes and paper will contain "fire" new songs.

Only a portion of one song from the rerecording has been heard. In August of last year, a clip of "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" appeared in a teaser for Amazon Prime Video's program "Wilderness."

The Eras Tour singer has two rerecords to release: "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" and "Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)." There's no information on when either will be accessible.

A decade and a half ago, Team USA athletes and NBC hand-picked "Change," a "Fearless" tune, for use in highlight reels and advertisements. Swift made a second version of her music video for the 2008 Summer Games. Red, white, and blue lights shone behind the adolescent actress and various Olympic events and athletes were projected onto her guitar amps and walls. This was the first time Swift's song was featured in the Olympics.

