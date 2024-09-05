Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce React to ‘Entirely False’ Viral Breakup Contract; Reveals Insider

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly laughed off the phony breakup contract that went viral online and the untrue rumor that they planned to split on September 28. Since then, a spokesman for Kelce has refuted the document—which bore the letterhead of his public relations firm—calling it wholly fake.

Insiders have disclosed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still very much in love and that they intend to celebrate their fictitious "breakup" on September 28 with a special event.

Swift and Kelce are reportedly preparing something "very special" to commemorate their purported "breakup" as a lighthearted reaction to the fake contract, according to the Daily Mail.

“Taylor was unbothered and quite amused by this,” a source told the news outlet. “She usually pays these things no mind at all, but this was some hilarious AI realness. It isn’t even worth an actual reaction from her or her team.”

The source continued: “She and Travis had a good laugh over it, and his camp only got lawyers involved because it is his PR firm listed on the document.”

The source confirmed that after learning that their 'breakup date' is coming up so soon—September 28—the star couple now needs to plan something super special and fun on that day to commemorate.

Coincidentally for them, September 28 is around the first NFL game of the season and is also National Beer Drinking Day. What appeared to be official documents from Kelce's public relations company, Full Scope, were attached to the viral post.

They described an alleged plan to make a public statement three days following the "breakup" to ensure clarity and give the initial media frenzy time to pass. The announcement would be "gracious, respectful, and stress mutual respect," according to the document.

It provided a sample statement: "Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time. They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.”

A Full Scope representative angrily denied the documents' authenticity on Tuesday night, calling them "entirely false, fabricated, and not created, issued, or authorized by this agency."

The PR agency declared that they have asked their legal team for help in bringing legal action against the individuals or groups responsible for the harmful and unlawful document forgeries. At the Los Angeles-based firm, Jack Ketosyan and Pia Malihi represent Travis Kelce.

