Even as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue basking in their newfound romance, several celebrities have raised red flags about the whirlwind relationship between the pop superstar and NFL titan, questioning the motives and long-term viability of the high-profile pairing.

The criticism has ranged from scrutinizing Kelce's claimed drinking habits to speculating he is cozying up to Swift's massive fanbase to set up a post-retirement entertainment career. Others have gone so far as to label their very public courtship as an outright "publicity stunt."

Bethenny Frankel slams Travis Kelce's ‘attention-seeking behavior’

Former Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel didn't mince words when sharing her take on Kelce's perceived need for the spotlight.

In a TikTok video, Frankel likened Swift's enthusiastic cheerleading at Kelce's games to a "football wife" and compared their bond to "Chia Pets who were glued together after a few minutes in water."

"It physically wears on you. It emotionally wears on you. There's some embarrassing thing that happens that you have to explain," Frankel said of dating an attention-seeker like Kelce.

She also called out his supposedly drunken antics after the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade, recounting a past relationship with a similarly "high-energy personality who wanted to keep all eyes on him at all times."

Jana Kramer concerned about Travis Kelce's drinking

Actress Jana Kramer shared Frankel's worries about Kelce's drinking habits on her Whine Down podcast.

"To me, he's always drunk. Every time I've ever seen a video he's just always drunk. And I hope she doesn't go on that. I see her drinking more now, like the company you keep," Kramer stated.

However, a source close to Kelce dismissed the alcoholism claims to Page Six, saying he is simply scrutinized constantly and having drinks at events is normal.

The View raises issues with Travis Kelce's motivations

The hosts of The View were highly skeptical of Kelce's motives and warned Swift to proceed with caution based on quotes from his recent Wall Street Journal profile.

"What is he hiding then? Because for me, I want to know the good, the bad, and the ugly upfront," said Sunny Hostin, referring to Kelce saying he wanted to avoid pushing Swift away.

Sara Haines theorized Kelce is using the relationship to set up his post-NFL entertainment career: "He is huge in the football world, and then you go to Taylor Swift Land. And I think if you were thinking about next chapters, this would be lovely."

Alyssa Farah Griffin saw Kelce as a "palate cleanser" rebound for Swift after her long relationship with Joe Alwyn ended, saying "she needs time" before getting serious again.

Joy Behar criticized Kelce's old tweets denigrating women's looks: "I love [Swift] because she's getting young people out to vote, so I don't want her to be stuck with this idiot."

The authenticity of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship Questioned

Outside of The View, some high-profile voices outrightly questioned if the buzzworthy relationship was even authentic. Former UFC star Paige VanZant claimed on her podcast it was "100% fake...a publicity stunt" to widen their audiences.

"It's obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things," actor Olivia Wilde said after facing backlash for reposting a tweet that read: "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate change activist."

TikTok star Brianna Chickenfry found their excessive PDA "performative", wondering why they felt the need to put on such a public show with stunts like Swift changing "Karma" lyrics to reference Kelce before jumping into his arms onstage.

An insider previously told Life & Style that Swift loves how publicly affectionate Kelce is after ex-Joe Alwyn's very private ways - perhaps providing some insight into the couple's motive to flaunt their romance.

Even Swift's supposed bestie Gigi Hadid initially seemed wary, though the model quickly backed off those theories publicly. On the other hand, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds looked overjoyed watching Kelce play.

The scrutiny shows no signs of diminishing as Swift's record-smashing Eras Tour continues alongside her very public courtship of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

