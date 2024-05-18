Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Close Friends Believe the Power Couple Might Announce Their Engagement Soon

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are undoubtedly the most popular couple right now. The American singer and the NFL star started dating last summer. Kelce had gone to attend one of the TTPD singer’s Eras Tour concerts, where he passed his number to Swift’s security.

In an unbelievable turn of events, the two celebrities clicked instantly. The pop icon showed up at NFL games to cheer for her ‘Significant Other.’ Kelce was spotted at various shows of the 14-time Grammy winner. Their affection and support for each other made their loved ones believe Swift and Kelce might get engaged soon.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Get Engaged Soon

Since Taylor Swift had missed out on spending time with her boyfriend due to her rehearsals and tour preparations, Kelce decided to surprise her. The Chiefs’ tight end made a trip to Paris with gifts worth $17,000 for his girlfriend. He presented her with a memento from the Kentucky Derby that he attended alone.

The highest-paid TE in the league was in the audience with Swift's best friends, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, on May 12. The Cruel Summer singer donned up in Chiefs' colors for a part of the show. She flaunted her moves in a gorgeous dress on Vigilante S–t. Fans filmed Kelce smiling and dancing throughout the show.

The couple’s close ones think that Swift being in love with Kelce when her best friend Gigi Hadid is in a relationship too might push them to engage sooner or later. Swifties have claimed that their idol has never acted like this, and she is certainly in love with the reigning Super Bowl champion.

Swift and Kelce Enjoy Romantic Dinner in Italy

Before Taylor Swift went back to her schedule again, the couple spent some quality time in Italy. They had booked an 18th-century hotel in Lake Como. Being their usual self, Swift and Kelce were seen roaming in the city with hands in hands.