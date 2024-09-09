Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s PDA-Filled Gestures At US Open Were Fake, Claims Body Language Expert

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared affectionate moments at the US Open, drawing attention with their public displays of affection. The couple, who have been dating for about a year, enjoyed each other's company, as Kelce frequently kissed Swift and made playful gestures throughout the event. They were joined by friends, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and appeared to be in great spirits as they cheered for the matches.

Challenges have arisen in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship, prompting speculation about its authenticity. On September 8, 2024, they attended the U.S. Open men's final, marking Swift's return to the event after 22 years.

Body language expert Judi James commented that Swift's outfit conveyed a "strong 'swoony in love' message." She added, "Taylor never does things halfway, and her very public, stylized displays with Travis here seem like an emphatic, bold, emoji-filled message in response to last week's drama.”

Taylor throws one hand up and back to his neck, exposing her vulnerable armpit and underarms. Even the hand resting on his arm wears a ring with a red ruby heart surrounded by what seems to be diamonds. Her love language is loud and clear, with no subtlety as she openly expresses her feelings for all to see.

The couple ensures maximum visibility, at one point singing and playing with full energy to make sure no one misses the message that they are solid as a couple. After showing her affection, Taylor initiates a romantic kiss, tugging at his cardigan to get his attention. The poses and gestures seem led by Taylor, while Travis appears happy but slightly amused, willing to follow her lead though less confident in making his own public statements.

Taylor’s kiss is described as gentle and romantic, while Travis takes a more playful approach, adding a humorous touch by placing a finger across his upper lip.

Their laughter together appears exaggerated as if to emphasize to fans that they are happy and having fun. Taylor also communicates clearly about her friendship with Brittany, sharing hugs, whispers, and high-fives, countering any negative rumors.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have publicly displayed affection, despite past claims that their relationship was "fake." They've shared playful moments at events like the US Open and NFL games.

A false "breakup contract" recently circulated, claiming they would split on September 28. However, both Swift and Kelce dismissed it as a hoax, laughing it off. Kelce has voiced pride in their relationship, highlighting the importance of balancing privacy with openness.

While some critics still question the authenticity of their connection, the couple's strong chemistry and mutual support suggest their bond goes beyond mere publicity. They appear to be enjoying their time together while navigating the public eye and maintaining their individuality.

