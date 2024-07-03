Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Romance Inspires Hallmark’s New Christmas Movie; All You Need To Know

It looks like the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is inspiring more than just headlines in the media. Hallmark, in collaboration with the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL, and Skydance Sports, is set to release a new Christmas movie titled Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. Though the plot isn’t directly about Taylor and Travis, yet their high-profile romantic relationship seems to have inspired this festive rom-com.

Holiday Touchdown centers around Alana Higman, who is determined to win the Kansas City Chiefs' "Fan of the Year" contest. But her plan is disrupted when her grandfather's old chief's hat, the family's lucky charm, goes missing. Enter Derrick, Alana's Director of Fan Engagement, who is responsible for evaluating Alana’s team spirit. As they spend more time together, they realize that their relationship goes beyond their love for chiefs.



Production and cast

Production on the film, which stars Ed Begley Jr., Tyler Hynes, and Hunter King, is scheduled to start this summer and should be finished in time for the holiday season next year. The rest of the ensemble is already the subject of fan speculation, with some even suggesting that Swift and Kelce may make cameo appearances in the movie.

Hallmark's decision to capitalize on the Kansas City Chiefs' enormous fan base is understandable given the excitement surrounding Kelce and Swift's romance and the team's enormous popularity and fan base. With all of the love and support the crew got last year, this is the ideal setting for a heartwarming holiday film.



Anticipation amongst fans

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story is a highly anticipated film for both Chiefs fans and Hallmark movie buffs. The film is expected to have the same kind of nostalgic, joyful appeal that Hallmark is known for, but it will stand out from other Christmas fare because of the Chiefs enormous fanbase and the subliminal references to Swift and Kelce's romance.



With the added excitement of a football-themed plot, the movie promises to bring a unique twist to traditional holiday storytelling, making it a must-watch for the holiday season.



