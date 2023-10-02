Taylor Swift at Chiefs-Jets game got Swifties interested in NFL: Here are some basics of NFL for fans

Since the surprising presence of Tylor Swift to support her boyfriend Travis Kence, in the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears match on September 25, Swifties have just gone crazy. An interesting thing about Taylor Swift's fanbase is that everyone wants to do whatever she is doing. Taylor's influence on her fans is pretty high. So after her viral cheering session at the Chiefs vs. Bears match, Swifties want to know about the NFL themselves. Here are some basics of the NFL for every Swiftie to know!

What is an NFL game's major objective?

Just like every game or sport, the objective of an NFL match is to score points. There are two teams, and the one with the most points wins the match. It's simple, right? Each team has a total of 11 players that are on the field, not more than that. Now an important question that might come in a Swiftie's mind is how exactly are the points scored? Well, let's find out!

In an NFL game, how are points scored?

The team who has the ball tries to take the ball to the opposite team's field, all while the offense team tries to stop them on their way. Both sides get the chance to do the same. That’s basically how the game is played. The offense team gets a total of four tries, also called 'downs' to advance 10 yards. There are multiple ways of earning points some of them are as follows.

Field Goal

It's a kick that doesn't occur directly after one touchdown. This gets a team three points.

Extra Point

It's when the player kicks through the goalposts at an end-zone. It often occurs after one touchdown. It gives an additional one point to the team.

Touch Down

It's when the player takes the ball to the end zone, resulting in a total of 6 points, going into the team's scoreboard.

So this is a basic overview of an NFL game. If you are a Swiftie and Taylor's presence to support Travis Kelce has got you interested in the NFL, be consistent with watching the games. The more games you watch, the better you will understand the NFL.