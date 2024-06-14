Taylor Swift Backs BF Travis Kelce at Chiefs’ Super Bowl Ring Ceremony; Here’s How Pop Icon Joined the Celebration From Liverpool

Distance couldn’t stop Taylor Swift from showing her love for boyfriend Travis Kelce. The pop icon is thousands of miles away from the Chiefs’ tight end. Despite a 5-hour time difference, Swift attended the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony from Liverpool.

The Cruel Summer singer tuned in for the event on Thursday night. She was thrilled to see her lover get his third SB ring. Swift showed up on Mecole Hardman’s girlfriend Chariah Gordon’s Instagram livestream. She shared her excitement in the live stream's comment section before dozing off.

Taylor Swift cheers for Travis Kelce at Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony

Taylor Swift popped into the livestream with three heart-eyed emojis. She spammed ‘YESSSSSSSS’ and ‘AHHHHHHH’ in the comment section. Swift congratulated Travis Kelce and the Chiefs’ squad for receiving the ring with 529 diamonds and 38 rubies.

“JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOO’, Swift wrote. She even commented about Mecole Hardman’s one-year extension with the Chiefs. Hardman scored the decisive touchdown in the Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift watched the stream for a while. But she’ll be performing in the UK on Friday. It was time for her to sleep. Taylor Swift told the fans that it was very late there. She gave her love to the viewers before calling it a night.

The multiple Grammy winner recently resumed her Eras Tour following her TTPD album release. She is currently in the United Kingdom. The celebrated singer couldn’t fly back and forth for the ceremony but she made sure to be there for her man’s big moment.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spark engagement rumors

The Chiefs tight end pointed a diamond ring towards his fingers in the SB ring ceremony teaser. But Swifties flocked to the comment section asking one for their idol as well. “Will Taylor get one as well?”, a fan asked.

The power couple is speculated to hold an engagement in the near future. Their families believe that an announcement might come sooner than expected. The couple’s romantic getaway to Lake Como, Italy fuelled fan theories.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven’t given any update on engagement or marriage yet. Insiders revealed that the couple knows they are the ones for each other. But they want to give each other some more time.