Taylor Swift Brings Iga Swiatek To Tears After Giving French Open Champion Surprise HandWritten Note At Eras Concert

Famous tennis player Iga Swiatek recently shared that the popular singer Taylor Swift gifted her a handwritten special letter. The event took place recently as the tennis player attended Swift’s Eras Tour Concert in Liverpool, following her outstanding performance at the French Open earlier this month.

The World No. 1 was so overwhelmed by the gesture that she couldn't hold back her tears with joy and went on to share the same with her Instagram family.

Taylor Swift’s handwritten note for Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek recently won the French Open championship with her outstanding form at Roland Garros. This victory was significantly special for the Polish player, as it earned her her fifth Grand Slam title.

For this noble win, she received a special note from the American pop icon during the latter’s ongoing concert tour. Although not revealing the full letter, Swiatek disclosed that she got a congratulations note from Swift.

Taking to X, Swiatek shared a picture of the handwritten note that she received from the Grammy winner and wrote, “I'm dead. Yes, I cried many times during the show. Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing, @taylorswift13.”

Iga Swiatek spotted dancing her heart out at Taylor Swift's Shake it Off at Eras Tour concert

On June 13, Swiatek took to the internet with her amazing moves at the Eras Tour concert, dancing to the famous “Shake it Off” song at Anfield Stadium.

The 23-year-old was extremely happy to witness her musical idol performing live. She even recalled how she danced to the same song just a few days ago when she defeated Coco Gauff in the semifinals in Paris, on June 6.

Iga Swiatek’s next outing for a tennis match

On June 8, Swiatek triumphed over Jasmine Paolini in the French Open’s final match. She posted a 6-2, 6-1 victory to add to her fourth French Open title.

The five-time Grand Slam winner, however, is currently taking a short break as she cited physical and mental fatigue. She even withdrew from the Eco trans-Ladies Open in Berlin, scheduled to take off on Monday, June 17.

Nonetheless, Swiatek is expected to return to the tennis court on July 1 in Wimbledon for her next event.

