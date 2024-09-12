Taylor Swift Candidly Thanks Boyfriend Travis Kelce During Her MTV VMA Acceptance Speech

It was love in the air for Taylor Swift at the VMAs. The 14-time Grammy Award winner shared a heartfelt acceptance speech at the 2024 MTV VMA Awards, stirring up a romantic buzz as she openly expressed her love and gratitude for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Despite Kelce's absence from the event, Swift graciously acknowledged his unwavering support, attributing an aura of happiness, fun, and magic to his presence during the making of her award-winning music video for Fortnite.

Swift made the most of the event by publicly expressing her affection for Kelce, referring to him as "my boyfriend." In her speech, Swift said, “When I would finish a take and say cut, and we’d be done with that take, I would always hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis [Kelce].”

“Everything this man touches turns to happiness, fun, and magic. So, I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that,” she added during her acceptance speech.

Amidst their respective busy schedules, Kelce and Swift managed to steal moments together, evident in their weekend spent in New York and a joint appearance at the US Open as well.

Swift, who led this year's nominations with a total of 12, took home the award for Best Collaboration for Fortnite. She showcased her unique style at the event, wearing a sparkling silver dress with UFO graphics and accessorizing with 30-carat yellow diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz. Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, had to return to Kansas City for practice, as the team prepared to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

While their professional commitments may momentarily separate them, these glimpses of togetherness further accentuate the bond between the pop sensation and the 3x Super Bowl champion.

As Swift gears up for her upcoming Eras Tour, fans eagerly anticipate the possibility of her supporting Kelce by attending a Chiefs game or two.

Swift’s outpouring of love certainly did not go unnoticed by her devoted partner.

Travis Kelce also showed his support for girlfriend Taylor Swift after she publicly thanked him during her acceptance speech at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Despite not being present at the event due to a prior commitment with his team, Kelce expressed his solidarity by "liking" an Instagram video posted by MTV, featuring Swift's emotional speech.

In the video's caption, MTV declared, "One person ONLY cheers louder for @taylorswift than I do – and that’s @killatrav #VMAs," highlighting Kelce's unwavering support for his partner.

Despite Kelce's absence from the awards ceremony, he continued to show his encouragement for Swift also through his "New Heights" podcast, where he urged her to "stay on top." Swift, who made history at the VMAs by securing a record-breaking seven awards, arrived at the event solo, exuding confidence and style in a Dior ensemble on the red carpet.

