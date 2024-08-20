As the latest leg of Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour comes to an end, the pop sensation is gearing up for a different kind of performance, playing house with NFL star Travis Kelce.

The 34-year-old singer is reportedly eager to spend her upcoming three-month break in Kelce's newly acquired $6 million mansion in Kansas City.

Swift and Kelce's whirlwind romance has captivated fans since they were first linked last summer.

Despite the challenges of Swift's hectic tour schedule, the couple has managed to keep their flame burning bright.

Now, with a two-month pause before the next tour dates, Swift is said to be "counting down the days" until she can reunite with her beau.

An insider revealed, "Taylor's counting down the days – they both are. He's been getting the place ready for her. They've spent extended time under one roof before, but this is her effectively moving in with him, and shows how comfortable and committed they are in the long term."

The couple's eagerness to be together comes in the wake of several disturbing incidents related to Swift's tour.

The singer was deeply affected by a tragic stabbing at a Swift-themed dance class in Southport and the cancellation of her Vienna shows due to terror threats.

"It's been so horrible and Travis hates having to sit back and do nothing. He's been counting the days until she's back in his arms and away from any potential danger," the source added.

Kelce's recent purchase of a $6 million mansion in the upscale Leawood suburb of Kansas City seems perfectly timed for the couple's reunion.

The 17,000-square-foot property boasts impressive features that are sure to make Swift feel at home.

The mansion, a testament to both luxury and security, includes six bedrooms and six bathrooms, a swimming pool with a waterfall, a mini-golf course, a two-level movie theater, a high-end chef's kitchen, a full bar and a six-car garage.

The property's location in a gated community offers the privacy and security that has become increasingly important for the high-profile couple.

Kelce's decision to change his living situation was reportedly influenced by the intense attention from Swift's fans, known as Swifties.

The Chiefs tight end found himself in need of enhanced security after fans began showing up at his previous, more accessible home.

A Page Six report highlighted the escalating situation, noting that people were "showing up at his door and leaving things at the doorstep for the couple."

Surprisingly enough, Kelce even discovered a fan lurking near his new mansion shortly after moving in.

As Swift prepares to settle into this luxurious retreat during her tour break, rumors of a potential engagement are swirling.

The couple's decision to spend extended time together in Kelce's new home has fans and insiders alike speculating about their future plans.

While the world eagerly watches this love story unfold, one thing is clear: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are writing their own fairytale, complete with a $6 million castle.