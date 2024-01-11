Taylor Swift could miss Super Bowl even if boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play in it for THIS reason

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs are two connected terms now. Whenever it's about any Chiefs game, one of the first things that fans want to know is if Taylor Swift will be there or not.

Chiefs have made it to the finals of the Super Bowl game five times out of which they have won thrice. However, if the Chiefs succeed in making their place in the Super Bowl finals, Taylor might not be there to spectate the game.

Why would Taylor Swift not be attending the Super Bowl Championship game?

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest supporters of Travis Kelce and has been noted to have attended multiple Chiefs games ever since the two started dating. While the 'Blank Space' singer has been attending many Chiefs games, she might just miss out on the most important ones.

If the Chiefs are able to make it to the finals of the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift might not be there to support her boyfriend and his team. There's a very particular reason behind it. Taylor Swift's ERAs tour will be back on the road, starting February 7 from Japan.

Now it's not sure if the Chiefs will make it to the finals but if they indeed did, Taylor would be in Japan until one night before the game. The last ERAs tour concert in Japan is on February 10 and the Super Bowl is on February 11, in Las Vegas. Now if she wants, she can be in Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift can get into a flight right after her February 10 concert and head to Las Vegas. If she indeed plans to do that, the 'Cruel Summer' singer has to go through a 13-hour+ long flight. Now it's not impossible to reach Las Vegas for the mega event but it's a tough road.

While we all know what Travis Kelce means to Taylor Swift and what the Super Bowl means to the Chiefs tight end, therefore, it might be a little overwhelming but she could make it to Travis's big game. What do you think? Share your take in the comment section below.