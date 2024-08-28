Taylor Swift Credited for Increased Sales of Cubs Merchandise by Craig Counsell: ‘We’ve Been on a Nice Little Run’

The Chicago Cubs' current winning streak can be attributed to a pregame routine in the clubhouse that all Swifties will appreciate.

"I was gifted a Taylor Swift candle, and we've been lighting that before games in my office—clubhouse manager Danny Miller [and I]," manager Craig Counsell told Marquee Sports Network's Taylor McGregor on Tuesday. "We've been on a nice little run here, so we're going to credit Taylor Swift."

Trying to stay in the NL wild-card race, the Cubs have won seven of their past ten games to go back to.500 (66-66) heading into Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They have the third-best team OPS in baseball over that stretch (.814), a significant increase over their season-long record of.706, which ranks 15th.

The 2024 MLB season has been filled with unusual team-wide customs. Earlier this season, the Minnesota Twins celebrated home runs by flinging fortunate summer sausages at one other, while in June, the New York Mets rode the Grimace mascot. And now, the Cubs have a Taylor Swift candle.

Taylor Swift is one of the most powerful and influential individuals on the globe. We've seen what she's capable of in the NFL, which doesn't need any assistance extending and growing. Now she could be on our side.

When she returns to the United States for the relaunch of her US Tour, which begins in Indianapolis, we may have to find a method to convince her to wear a Cubs shirt. Better still, perhaps we can persuade her to sign or return the candle. Are we asking too much?



After a blistering hot April, the Chicago Cubs appeared to be in for a rough summer. We've recently been all too familiar with the end effect. However, the Cubs have been able to shrug it off and are making a strong effort to remain in the postseason chase. They've won eight of their past 10 games and fourteen of their last twenty-two. Are you prepared for it?

After capturing two of three against the Marlins in FLORIDA, the Cubs used small ball and stolen bases to defeat the Pirates on Monday night.

When the Cubs utilized the big ball to gain control and capitalize on mistakes Tuesday night, Pittsburgh stayed in a terrible position.

They now enter Wednesday's game with their fourth consecutive series victory and the goal of keeping the Pirates at bay. Oh, and they finally surpassed .500 for the first time since June. Here we are in August.

Over the previous 15 days, the Cubs have eight players with an OPS of .800 or above. A resurgent Miguel Amaya leads the way with an OPS of 1.238. He somewhat altered his hitting style, which helped him overcome an early lack of success.