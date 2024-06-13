Taylor Swift Disturbed By Ex Matty Healy’s Engagement Amid LDR Struggles With Beau Travis Kelce: Report

Taylor Swift may be head-over-heels in love with Travis Kelce. However, she was taken aback when she heard about her ex-boyfriend Matty Healy's engagement. Recently, news came that The 1975's lead singer proposed to his girlfriend, Gabbriette Bechtel.

This has reportedly left Swift very surprised. This development comes amidst her own flourishing relationship with Kelce, which has yet to reach the engagement stage. Reports from The Mirror suggest that the long-distance nature of Swift and Kelce's relationship is posing challenges.

Taylor Swift reacts to Matty Healy's engagement

It particularly revolves around Kelce's commitments preventing him from joining Swift on her tour. He has not attended any of her UK shows, which continue until August. This physical separation is complicating their romance. Which leaves them both to navigate the strains of their busy schedules.

Sources told Life & Style that Swift was shocked to hear about Healy’s engagement. She wasn't surprised that he had moved on, given her own relationship with Kelce. The news of his engagement took her by surprise.

“Taylor wasn’t surprised to hear that Matty was seriously dating someone; I mean, so was she, but she was shocked to learn that he was already engaged,” an insider revealed. “She’s happily moved on to Travis and couldn’t be happier. However, a little part of her question asked if Matty was ever really into her.”

Adding to the complexity of her emotions, Swift reportedly marvels at Healy’s apparent ability to change for his new fiancée. Despite this, she genuinely wants him to be happy. “She wonders why he was able to change for Gabbriette. That part stings a little. I guess it’s a girl thing, always analyzing exes and why past relationships didn’t work out, which is something Taylor is famous for doing,” the source added. “But don’t get me wrong, she wouldn’t go back in time for all the money in the world. She’s in love with Travis and hopes Matty has found happiness too.”

In the meantime, Swift and Kelce are facing their own set of challenges. The couple is reportedly bombarded with engagement questions from friends and family. It is also starting to weigh on them.

Taylor Swift navigates life through hard times

Swift has even asked her loved ones to stop bringing it up, according to The Dirt Factory. This constant pressure is causing some tension, especially for Kelce. “The constant questioning from friends and family is starting to really get them down. Not a day goes by; they don’t get hit with gentle hints and questions,” a source from Life & Style reported. “The social media and fan chatter about an engagement is bad enough, but he also gets questions from friends, and the more he’s pressured, the more he withdraws.”

Navigating a public relationship isn't easy, and Kelce appreciates Swift's thoughts on how to handle it. According to an insider, "Travis is fine with Taylor giving him her thoughts and opinions on how to navigate such a public relationship. He really does appreciate it," the insider said. "He's not so happy with some of the restrictions she wants in place, though."

Swift and Kelce’s relationship is under the microscope of fans. They’re trying to manage the expectations that come with their high-profile romance. Swift is no stranger to the scrutiny of her love life.

She seems to be doing her best to balance her feelings about Healy’s engagement with her current happiness with Kelce. She hopes that Healy has found true happiness. On the other hand, she continues to focus on her future with Kelce.

Taylor Swift has a lot on her plate right now. Despite these challenges, Swift remains hopeful and committed to her relationship with Kelce. Let us know in the comments what you think about her concern.