‘Taylor Swift, Eat Your Heart Out’: Chiefs’ Fan Goes Viral After Sharing How She Went to First Base With Travis Kelce

A Kansas City Chiefs fan is going viral after she shared a crazy story claiming she went to first base with Travis Kelce and the fans have now come up with some wild comments on her video. For the unversed, Travis Kelce is currently in a relationship with pop singer Taylor Swift.

A Chiefs fan shares going to first base with Travis Kelce goes viral

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video on June 2, which was initially posted on TikTok by @ihadyoumegged, where the exciting story was shared.

The video started with her introduction where she stated that her name is “Meg” and she hails from “Kansas City.” The woman stated that she is a “lifelong die-hard” fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.

She then went ahead to disclose the story of how she “went to first base with Travis Kelce back in 2017.” The claims were not without proof though.

In the video, a picture appears of herself at first base on a baseball diamond where she was standing near Kelce as she points out at the three-time Super Bowl champion. Actor James Van Der Beek was also in the image.

The Chiefs fan, after showing the “proof” stated, “So, technically I went to first base with Travis Kelce, and Dawson was there.” She continued, “This hunk of meat right there went to first base with yours truly.”

There is no way she wouldn't mention the NFL tight end's pop star girlfriend following their high-profile romance. Meg, in the video, said that she also “got a high five at the end.” She hilariously concluded saying, “Taylor (Swift), eat your heart out.”

What actually happened is that the woman, who is a Chiefs fan, won a competition after which she was invited to play in a charity match called Big Slick Celebrity Weekend. It involved some well-known Chiefs players and other celebrities like Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis, as per Yahoo Entertainment.

Fans go crazy over the video

Meanwhile, fans couldn't control their laughter and hilarious reactions. One user commented, “I love her.”

Another wrote, “Oh she deserves a TikTok award for this video.”

One hilariously replied, “Hahaha. I love the ‘Taylor eat your heart out'”

Another user, “Maybe she did with both of them.”

Last but not least, one user wrote, “I wonder if Travis remembers this life changing experience with @ihadyoumegged.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public last September and the power couple have been continuously grabbing headlines following their romance since then.