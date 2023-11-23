Taylor Swift fans believe Travis Kelce took a dig at her ex Joe Alwyn in recent interview: ‘He ate him up’

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance has been a popular talk of the town for a long time now. It’s been two months, and fans just can’t stop talking about the details of their lives.

But recently, there’s speculation that Travis Kelce took a dig at Taylor Swift’s ex, Joe Alwyn. Here’s what fans think about Travis targeting Taylor’s longest relationship:

Travis Kelce on what is it’s like dating Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship started back in October. There’s nothing wrong in saying that Taylor Swift is the most popular celebrity Travis Kelce has ever dated. So, to date someone as popular as the pop star comes with a totally new experience.

Also Read: Travis Kelce’s sister-in-law Kylie explains why she doesn’t mingle with Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently had an interview with the Wall Street Journal where he talked about what it’s like dating Taylor Swift. The tight end confessed that he hadn’t dated anyone “with that kind of aura about them.” The aura here is a metaphor for fame and popularity.

Travis Kelce talked about how he acknowledges the level of fanbase Taylor has, and he’s not running away from it. Going forward, he also mentioned how, despite being followed by paparazzi everywhere, with cameras all over and around her all the time, she is still enjoying her life.

Also Read: Taylor Swift gets warned to be careful of Travis Kelce’s intention with her amid whirlwind romance; Details inside

“When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange,” the Chiefs tight end said, ending the conversation about her relationship. However, in this last part of his statement, fans think the tight end took a dig at Joe Alwyn.

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift started dating back in 2016, and their relationship lasted for 6 long years before the two broke off. However, the way Taylor is acting with Travis Kelce, not hiding her romance with the world; she had the same thing with Joe Alwyn.

Also Read: Who is Maya Benberry? All you need to know about Travis Kelce’s ex who won dating show Catching Kelce

But according to many fans, Joe Alwyn wasn’t like Travis Kelce, who accepts the attention that Taylor Swift brings with her. That’s why fans think that the Chiefs tight end took a dig at Joe Alwyn through her WSJ interview. Here’s what fans think.

Fans suspect that Travis Kelce took a dig at Joe Alwyn with her recent WSJ interview

Ever since Travis Kelce’s interview with the Wall Street Journal has been live, Swifties are just talking about him taking a dig at Joe Alwyn.

Advertisement

Also Read: Travis Kelce reveals biggest thing he fears doing accidentally that could ‘push Taylor Swift away’

“I better not be the one acting strange” I’m not even a Joe hater and I know he ate him up 😭,” tweeted a Swiftie, resharing the interview statement of Travis Kelce.

““I better not be the one acting all strange”….. i’m looking at you joe alwyn”, said another Taylor Swift fan who thinks the same.

““When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.” joe alwyn fight back”, a Swiftie tweeted through her X account.

“This just feels like we all know who it’s directed at I’m sorry guys 😭😭😭,” another Taylor Swift fan tweeted. Yes, we know what this statement might be for.

At the end of the day, it’s just speculation coming from Swifties, and Travis is yet to confirm in what sense he said that. Or maybe it could just be that the Taylor Swift fans are just overestimating it and misinterpreting what Travis said. What do you think?

Also Read: Cara Delevingne reveals how she feels about BFF Taylor Swift dating NFL star Travis Kelce