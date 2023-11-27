Taylor Swift fans can't keep calm after Travis Kelce's romantic gesture in leaked PDA video

The internet is still abuzz with the romantic connection between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, with even the smallest details being analyzed by Swifties.

Recently, Taylor Swift's fans went crazy over a video of her holding hands with Travis, reacting with enthusiasm towards the couple's PDA.

Swifties cannot stop obsessing with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s public affection

A zoomed-in video showing only the hands of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce held together is circulating virally online, fueling public interest around the recently confirmed celebrity couple.

Swifties were quick to figure out that the video was from the couple’s dinner date in Elena, which is located inside the Four Seasons Hotel where the two stayed during her Argentina concert .

As we know how obsessed Swifties are with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the video has been going viral, generating diverse reactions from fans.

“he really said I’ll be there if you’re the toast of the town babe,” commented a Taylor Swift fan who seems impressed with Travis Kelce’s boyfriend skills.

“Omg! So sweet! My heart jumped out of my chest…,” said another Swiftie. It's adorable how they act around each other, so romantic, don't you think?

“A confident man who doesn’t shy away but stands proudly, I never thought I’d see the day, happy for Tay,” Tweeted a fan who is pretty happy the way Travis Kelce is carrying his relationship.

“Say it with me SQUEEZEMY HAND 3 TIMES IN THE BACK OF THE TAXIS rep tv is coming!!!,” a Swiftie commented.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the internet's favorite power couple. Fans can't get enough of them.

They just want to know every single detail about the couple, because why not?

Talking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, do you know that the tight end had spent a good amount of money to convince her how serious he is about dating her?

Anyway, it looks like all the investments have paid off, as the two are rumored to soon to be making a huge commitment.

