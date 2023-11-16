Taylor Swift fans can’t stop falling in love with Travis Kelce after wholesome old tweets resurface

Travis Kelce has started to receive another level of stardom, contributed by his old tweets. Ever since Travis and Taylor became serious about each other, Swifties are all over Travis.

Swifties, when performing an X (previously known as Twitter) check on the Chiefs tight end, are nothing but impressed, making Travis’s old tweets viral.

Here are some Travis Kelce tweets and fan’s recent reactions to them:

Travis Kelce’s old tweets that are making headlines and fan reactions to it

If we go into the tweet history of Travis Kelce, we’ll find a guy who is as attractive as he is today. Maybe this is what fans saw and made his old tweets a new trend.

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend reacts to her escalating relationship with Travis Kelce

“I just gave a squirrel a piece of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy,” Travis Kelce tweeted back in 2011.

In 2011, Travis Kelce was studying at the University of Cincinnati, the same year he got a year-long suspension from the college Football team. Fans caught that tweet and shared their unique reactions to it.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Girlfriends: Who has Travis Kelce dated before Taylor Swift

“Never delete this please”, said a fan.

“he’s so real,” another fan said, commenting on this 2011 tweet by Travis Kelce.

“karma is the guy who can’t spell squirle correctly ❤️‍🩹✨”. Now we all know what a reference is this. Karma is the guy Taylor Swift falls in love with.

Another tweet that’s going viral on the internet is from 2010. Swifties are especially impressed with this tweet since it’s a little poetic in nature. In 2010, Travis was playing for Cincinnati Bearcats football.

Also Read: Fans swoon over Travis Kelce's sweet reaction to Taylor Swift's 'Karma' lyric switch referencing him

“The moon looks crazy tonight... Imma chill out here for a little and just visualize my success n vibe to the scenary,” Travis Kelce tweeted back in 2010.

Swifties, when they saw this tweet, went all over Kelce’s comment section, sharing their wholesome reactions.

“Sir, did your girlfriend write these lyrics?” commented a fan. Well, wouldn’t it be so nice if the two had met back in 2010?

Advertisement

“The moon was in pisces he was manifesting all his dreams on that date,” commented another Taylor Swift fan. The man really is a king of manifestation.

“Need me a man like this,” said a fan. Well, everyone wants a man like him. But Taylor is the only lucky girl to have him.

Travis Kelce, in 2012, made another interesting tweet, which made fans compare him with poets and authors.

Also Read: 'On a mission to get a bigger butt': Taylor Swift on her way to get a better physique amidst ongoing romance with Travis Kelce

“The capacity to live in the past by memory can also emancipate the individual from the tyranny of the present,” tweeted the Chiefs’ tight end on September 4, 2012.

Seeing this post, fans compared the tight end of the Chiefs with famous filmmakers and authors like David Lynch, Fyodor Dostoevsky, and William Shakespeare.

Also Read: Why are Taylor Swift fans upset with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes posing for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS?

“travis kelce as written by david lynch,” said a fan, comparing the famous athlete with one of the most legendary filmmakers to ever exist in the history of Cinema.

“The Brothers Kelcemazov by Travis Kelceovsky”, commented a Taylor Swift fan, making a cute reference to history’s renowned novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky.

“Okaayyy Travis Shakespeare speak on it,” commented another fan. Now, that was is an interesting comparison.

While going down the tweet history of Travis Kelce, as old as 2010 and 2012, is tough, Swifties are finding it an entertaining process. These were a few old tweets by Travis Kelce that fans have gone viral on the web, thanks to Swifties.

Also Read: After Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid thinks Taylor Swift is ‘doing too much, too soon’ with Travis Kelce: Report

Advertisement

Talking about Travis Kelce, the tight end will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles on November 20, Monday and things are going to be super exciting. Why? Well, we might get to see Taylor be a part of that game, afterall. Do you think she’ll indeed come?