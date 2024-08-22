Taylor Swift Features Adorable Travis Kelce Reference in New Music Video

Taylor Swift’s new music video for I Can Do It With a Broken Heart has captured the attention of fans. Not only with its behind-the-scenes glimpse into her Eras Tour rehearsals but also Tay-Tay’s gestures. The pop singer showcased a touching symbol of her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

The video was released on Tuesday. It features a blend of familiar outfits and a personal accessory. Undoubtedly, that speaks volumes about her affection for Kelce. In the video, Swift, 34, is seen in various outfits. Those have made appearances before. The outfits included her lavender Popflex skort, which was previously featured in a YouTube short.

Taylor Swift’s TNT bracelet by Tavis Kelce made its appearance again

However, the true highlight of the video is a golden friendship bracelet. It was a heartfelt gift from Kelce. This bracelet, valued at $6,360, is a piece from Wove. It is a brand known for its high-end jewelry.

ALSO READ: Did Travis Kelce Make a Cameo in Taylor Swift’s I Can Do It With a Broken Heart Video? Here’s What Fans Think

It features the couple’s initials and is encrusted with 4.5 carats of lab-grown diamonds. Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, presented this meaningful gift to Swift last Christmas. It was gifted to her as a symbol of their bond.

Swift’s bracelet is prominently displayed throughout the video as she pairs it with various outfits. They included a denim dress by Wiskii Active ($139), her purple Popflex set, and a cropped tank top.

Advertisement

The presence of the bracelet in multiple scenes underscores its sentimental value. What makes the bracelet even more special is that Kelce has a matching “TNT” bracelet from Wove. It signifies their connection and shared moments.

The backstory of the bracelet’s creation adds more significance to it. According to Wove’s CEO, Simone Kendle, Kelce placed the order for the bracelets just before Christmas. This led to a frantic effort to complete them in time.

“We created what usually takes three weeks. A couple of bracelets in a matter of three days, and during the Christmas rush,” Kendle told Page Six Style. “Our team was all over the place trying to make it happen. But we did; we delivered.” This rush to fulfill the order highlights the importance Kelce placed on this gift. It reflects his commitment to the relationship.

Swift was first spotted wearing her bracelet at the AFC Championship game. It was visible peeking out from under her sweater as she celebrated with Kelce after the Chiefs’ victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs’ subsequent Super Bowl win saw Swift continue to wear the bracelet. She wore it along with a necklace featuring Kelce’s jersey number. Further suggesting that the bracelet may have served as a good luck charm for the couple.

Advertisement

Although Kelce’s “TNT” bracelet hasn’t been publicly displayed, he too has worn meaningful bracelets to mark significant occasions. For example, he added a “T (red heart emoji) T” bracelet to his wrist in honor of his brother Jason Kelce’s retirement announcement. It shows that the gesture of wearing significant jewelry is something both he and Swift value.

Let’s delve a bit more into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

Swift’s decision to prominently feature the bracelet in her music video not only adds a personal touch to her public appearances but also highlights the depth of her relationship with Kelce. As she dazzles in the video, it’s clear that the bracelet is more than just a piece of jewelry. It’s a tangible representation of their connection and shared experiences.

Also read: Will Taylor Swift Support Travis Kelce From Stands at Chiefs Pre-Season Game vs. Bears?

Advertisement

The inclusion of such a personal item in her professional work speaks to the way she integrates her personal life with her public persona. It is making her music and appearance feel even more intimate and authentic.

Taylor Swift’s I Can Do It With a Broken Heart video showcases her latest song. It also offers a glimpse into her personal life. Especially how she is demonstrating love and how meaningful gestures play a role in her creative expression.