Taylor Swift finally opens up on relationship with Travis Kelce; reveals dating details

On December 6, Taylor Swift became Time’s Person of the Year. With this new accomplishment under his name, the Blank Space singer decided to use this achievement as a way of clearing some fog around her relationship with Taylor Swift. Here’s Taylor Swift finally talking about her budding romance:

Taylor Swift finally reveals the timeline of her relationship with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift sat down in an interview with Time and reflected on some important details of their relationship. For example, when did their relationship officially begin? “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” said the Delicate singer.

Now we know that the podcast was definitely the sparking point of their romance, where Chiefs tight end talked about how he went to the concert with Taylor Swift but didn’t get the chance to give her a friendship bracelet. “We started hanging out right after that,” another detail Taylor Swift shared.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were already a couple before she went to the Chiefs’ first game

There was a fan theory that claimed that Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce way before most people thought. Most people assume that their first date was after the Chiefs game, when the couple went into a restaurant in New York City. However, that’s not the case.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Taylor Swift said, finally clarifying that she indeed was dating Travis way before fans’ assumed date.

Taylor Swift finally clarified what dating approach she’s taking with Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift’s BFF, whether it be Selena Gomez or Gigi Hadid , was concerned about the new dating approach she is taking with Travis Kelce. The Cornelia Street singer’s past relationships was more ‘kept under the blanket’ types. But she isn’t doing the same with the Chiefs tight end.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor Swift explained. It looks like she is done with keeping things secret and just wants to enjoy things the way they are.

