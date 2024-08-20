‘Taylor Swift for Men’: CM Punk Shares Picture of Popstar with His Action Figure After Name-Dropping Her on WWE RAW

The saga between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has taken a more violent turn after The Second City Saint confirmed a strap match between him and McIntyre at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 during the 8/19 edition of Monday Night Raw.

CM Punk drops bombs every time he holds a microphone in his hand. On the 8/19 edition of Monday Night Raw, while announcing the match with Drew McIntyre, CM Punk name-dropped pop star Taylor Swift. The 45-year-old former champion labeled himself as the 'Taylor Swift of men.'

WWE fanatics are sharing the clip of CM Punk giving a shoutout to Taylor Swift on live Monday Night Raw. Later, after seeing the segment go viral on social media, CM Punk shared an infamous throwback picture of Taylor Swift holding an action figure of him on his Instagram story, letting people know that Taylor actually knows who The Second City Saint is and might even be a fan of Pepsi Phil and WWE.

Although Taylor Swift has never shown up to major WWE shows, the picture taken back in 2012 or 2013 when CM Punk was in his prime in WWE indicates that Taylor knows about the professional wrestling industry. The multiple name drops have planted seeds for her WWE appearance in the near future. The possibilities of a crossover will multiply after WWE finds a new home at Netflix.

CM Punk stunned the world after he returned to WWE after almost a decade last year at the final moments of WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 following his departure from AEW the same year.

Even though CM Punk's return was as grand as it could be, Pepsi Phil faced a setback when he retriggered his tricep injury during his comeback match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 while taking a Future Shock DDT.

WWE capitalized well on the real-life situation and managed to craft a program involving Punk and McIntyre, who came out and revealed he intentionally injured Punk and then stole Punk's entire plan. McIntyre ended up locking horns with Seth Rollins and won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, and kept on mocking CM Punk.

At WrestleMania, Punk had enough of Drew McIntyre's trolling and decided to strike back. This cost McIntyre his title the same night, three major championship matches, and his Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase.

The rivalry took a personal turn after Drew McIntyre stole CM Punk's wristband with his wife's and dog's names on it.

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk locked horns at SummerSlam 2024 in a special guest referee match. The Scottish Psychopath managed to defeat Punk after CM Punk turned his attention towards Seth Rollins and gave him a GTS. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre gathered himself and planted a wrenching Claymore kick on CM Punk's face.

The storyline between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre is undoubtedly one of the best feuds on the current WWE roster. The feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will definitely not conclude after the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024.

